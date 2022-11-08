ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Culpo Thought She & Nick Jonas ‘Were Going to Get Married’

By Hannah Dailey
Once upon a time, Olivia Culpo was in a relationship with Nick Jonas . But contrary to what she expected at the time, she never did get a happily ever after with him. In the Nov. 7 premiere episode of her new TLC reality show The Culpo Sisters , the 30-year-old model opened up about how she struggled to recover after her breakup from the JoBro, revealing she once thought they’d tie the knot.

At first, Culpo was hesitant to share much about her old flame. “Do I have to talk about that?” she told her show’s producers, who’d asked her about her nearly two-year relationship with the “Jealous” singer. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

“I moved to L.A. with him,” she continued. “I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great, right? But when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

The 2012 Miss Universe winner went on to say that after Jonas broke things off, she struggled to get back on her feet — emotionally and financially. “My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love,” she shared.

“I thought we were going to get married — I thought all the things,” she added. “I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford, thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to pay my rent?’ I couldn’t even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

All’s well that ends well, though, and both Culpo and the Jonas Brothers star have gone on to find love with other people. Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra — with whom he welcomed a daughter named Malti in January — and Culpo is now living it up with her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show’s premiere about the 26-year-old athlete. “So I never have to worry about anything.”

The Culpo Sisters airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

