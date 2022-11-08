ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

All Wet: Danbury Police Searched Pond to Collect Evidence in Drug Arrest

On Thursday (11/10/22) Danbury Police arrested 34 year old George Kalu of Danbury. Detectives from the Danbury Police Departments Special Investigations Division ( SID), assisted by Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Patrol Division in a lengthy investigation. SID Detectives were in possession of court-authorized search warrants for the person of George Kalu and his residence.
DANBURY, CT
Ribbons Will Be Cut and Santa Will Arrive at Danbury Fair Mall

The big guy will be at Danbury Fair Mall on Saturday, November 12th to help kick off the Holiday Season for 2022. It is the annual Holiday Kick-Off and not only will Santa Claus be there, but they will be offering other holiday-related activities to get those magic merchandise-buying, gift-giving juices flowing.
DANBURY, CT
Danbury Mayor Announces the Return of San Gennaro for 2023

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito made an exciting announcement on the I-95 Morning Show on Thursday (11/10/22). The Mayor joined the the I-95 Morning Show and said the popular Italian-American Festival will return in 2023. Esposito told Ethan, Lou & Dave the following:. "San Gennaro 2023 will be coming, it will...
DANBURY, CT
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed

Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
DANBURY, CT
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury

Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
DANBURY, CT
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel

Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
MAHOPAC, NY
Brookfield, CT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

