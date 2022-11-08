Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
Massive Fish Caught Off Montauk Available at Stew Leonard’s Danbury
I should have called this "Pieces of massive fish..." but whatever. I have to give a round of applause to the heroes of our food chain supply, the butchers and fishmongers, because damn, cutting a fish like the one in the photo above? Whew. We don't often see our food...
It’s Time to Properly Pronounce Caraluzzi’s Greater Danbury
My last name is Baltrush, it's said like 'ball-trush'. But my whole life I've had to endure teachers, DMV employees, my neighbors, and everyone else who has to say it out loud mispronounce it I know it's not a common last name, but I still correct people. No, it's not 'Ball-rash', it's Baltrush,
All Wet: Danbury Police Searched Pond to Collect Evidence in Drug Arrest
On Thursday (11/10/22) Danbury Police arrested 34 year old George Kalu of Danbury. Detectives from the Danbury Police Departments Special Investigations Division ( SID), assisted by Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Patrol Division in a lengthy investigation. SID Detectives were in possession of court-authorized search warrants for the person of George Kalu and his residence.
First-Ever ‘Light the Lights Winter Festival’ Coming to Danbury Green
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
Ribbons Will Be Cut and Santa Will Arrive at Danbury Fair Mall
The big guy will be at Danbury Fair Mall on Saturday, November 12th to help kick off the Holiday Season for 2022. It is the annual Holiday Kick-Off and not only will Santa Claus be there, but they will be offering other holiday-related activities to get those magic merchandise-buying, gift-giving juices flowing.
Danbury Mayor Announces the Return of San Gennaro for 2023
Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito made an exciting announcement on the I-95 Morning Show on Thursday (11/10/22). The Mayor joined the the I-95 Morning Show and said the popular Italian-American Festival will return in 2023. Esposito told Ethan, Lou & Dave the following:. "San Gennaro 2023 will be coming, it will...
Waterbury Police Department Will Buy Your Unwanted Firearms This Saturday
The Waterbury Police Department is looking to buy any unwanted guns out there. According to a recent Facebook post, the Gun Buyback Program is for any Connecticut resident and is happening this Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 1 pm at the Waterbury Police Training Center, 240 Bank Street in Waterbury.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
If Danbury Was a Scented Candle it Would Smell Like ‘Leaf Blower Exhaust’
Ted M. - Danbury - leaf blower exhaust. - WINNER!. Linda J. - Bridgeport - Turtle tank water and earring backs. Dave T. - Ridgefield - It would smell like old money. Dylan T. - Lebanon CT - Smells is definitely Manure/ Chicken Poop. Bill K. - Waterbury - DirtyWater-...
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
Three Day Standoff With Armed Man Comes to an End For Milford Police
It all started on November 2nd with a Facebook post by the Milford, Connecticut Police Department about a man with some type of firearm with shots reportedly fired, but not confirmed. At the time that this scenario started to happen, I am sure no one had any idea that it...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
Back to the Future: The Danbury ALDI is Matching Its 2019 Prices on Thanksgiving Favorites
ALDI is my favorite place to shop for groceries. No one is paying me to say this. I'm a staunch defender of my money (cheap). OK, now that is out of the way, I can tell you more, without any sales push getting in the way. My ALDI love story...
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Spectacular Comics and Collectibles Show in New Haven Next Weekend
This type of stuff is right in my wheelhouse. I am a big fan of comic books and collectibles, from Star Wars to Batman and a few things in between. My thanks to the folks at New Haven Comic & Collectible Spectacular on Facebook for all the information and for the use of the pictures.
