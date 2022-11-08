Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
Lansing partnership gives hundreds of free pairs of footwear to veterans
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Soles4Vets is a partnership that works to provide free footwear for veterans. Footprints of Michigan, Feldman Chevrolet and UAW Locals 652 and 724 did just that Friday. They were able to give out hundreds of pairs of shoes. “It’s a small token of our appreciation for...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU and UM have key games this month
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Michigan both home tomorrow - don’t screw up guys, you’re both predicted to win handily. Michigan State hasn’t been home in four weeks and will be favored against Rutgers and Indiana again at home next week. A three-game winning streak...
WILX-TV
MSU Cross Country Off to Regionals
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will run in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Meet this Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Big Ten champion MSU women are ranked 19th in the country. The women’s race begins at 10am with the men following an hour later. The MSU women are looking to qualify for their 22nd consecutive NCAA championship and the men for their second straight after finishing fourth in the Big Ten championships.
WILX-TV
Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital is asking for the community’s help as a surge of viral cases has their pediatric beds at full capacity. The surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in children has caused the pediatric bed shortage at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center and longer than usual wait times at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Colorful foods and life expectancy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women tend to live longer than men but suffer from more diseases. On average, women live to be about 80 years old, while men live to be 75 in the United States. A new study reveals that certain colorful foods can make those longer lives healthier.
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new way to detect dementia early
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the world health organization, over 10 million people are diagnosed with dementia each year, worldwide. New research using a simple recording of your voice and a special computer algorithm could help early detection of dementia. Neurological tests to determine a person’s cognitive ability can...
WILX-TV
‘Big Reds’ no more - Sexton High School selects new mascot, name
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot. The Lansing School Board of Education unanimously approved changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions on Thursday night. “I’m excited about being a part of progress, and I think our students are as well,”...
WILX-TV
Armed Forces Classic Carrier Edition - From the Flight Deck Special
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 went live from San Diego Thursday at 7 p.m. From the Flight Deck is a preview of Friday’s basketball game between MSU and Gonzaga on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in honor of Veterans’ Day. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Record warmth and remembering a legendary wreck
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains the record warmth we’re seeing and how long it will last. We talk about a blizzard to the west, remember a legendary shipwreck, and some pricey art is up for grabs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Veterans Day celebrations across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. It is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Across Mid-Michigan, there will be multiple celebrations honoring those who served. In Jackson County, the Veterans Council will...
WILX-TV
Veterans honored at Lansing Community College
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansing Community College honored three local veterans at their 11th annual Veterans Memorial Induction Ceremony. This year, LCC honored former professor William F. Motz, U.S Army; Charles B. Leighton, U.S. Air Force; and former LCC Trustee Larry L. Meyer, U.S. Navy.
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kara Campbell
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kara Campbell from Charlotte. She has played basketball as a point guard and a pitcher in baseball. Kara loves running, biking and plays guitar. She also has a kitten named Mia. If you know a youngster just getting...
WILX-TV
School bans cell phones in attempt to end threats
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school district has banned cell phones at its high school in an attempt to end threats of school violence. The Atherton Board of Education approved the policy change on Thursday, Nov. 10. The policy bans the possession and use of cell phones, smartphones, and other web-enabled devices at Atherton Junior Senior High School.
WILX-TV
Michigan golfers enjoy one last round before the winter weather hits
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - People are enjoying the last few days of nice weather in Mid-Michigan. Thursday was a record-breaking day in Lansing, it reached a high of 75 degrees. And with pleasant weather comes the extension of summer sports. At Eldorado Golf course in Mason, golfers enjoyed one last round before the winter weather hits.
WILX-TV
59 Troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing to serve Michiganders, 59 troopers graduate from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. The ceremony took place in Lansing where Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker. Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), gave the Oath of Office to 59 people who will begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state starting next week.
WILX-TV
Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency honor veterans at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of Veterans Day, a celebration at the Michigan State Capitol will take place to honor those who have fought for our country. On Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by the Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Paul D. Rogers, Army Major General. Together they will post the colors of veterans who have fought in foreign wars.
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Reigning D5 champs GR Catholic Central ends Portland’s season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - For years now, Grand Rapids Catholic Central has been the program to beat both in Divisions 4 and 5. After Portland took its 10-1 mark on the road to GRCC in the Regional title game, that sentiment remained true after the Cougars ended the Raiders season with a 42-19 win.
WILX-TV
Deer destroy 2,000 trees at Clinton County tree farm
WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas Tree farm in Clinton County will not be open for normal business this year because deer ate most of their trees. The damage happened at Reverman Tree Farms, located on Forest Hill Road, where deer chewed away roughly 2,000 trees. Jim Reverman, who...
WILX-TV
MSU basketball team to step into history aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln
SAN DIEGO, CA (WILX) - The stage for this year’s Armed Forces Classic is aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces – the most adaptable and survivable airfields in the world. On any given day, Sailors aboard an aircraft carrier...
Comments / 0