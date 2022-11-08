ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gubernatorial Candidates Whitmer & Dixon Kick Off Election Day

By Eric Lloyd
 4 days ago
For the first time ever, two women are at the top of the ticket in Michigan. Millions are expected to weigh in Tuesday on the governor’s race.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started off the morning with a canvass kickoff event in Lansing, pushing volunteers and supporters to knock on doors, hand out pamphlets and try to grab those final votes.

Whitmer’s opponent, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon, cast her ballot Tuesday morning at the Norton Shores Fire Department.

Dixon was accompanied by her four daughters as she stood in line to vote.

“It’s a historic day, I’m the first female Republican gubernatorial candidate. It’s exciting to have them here and, really to be honest, they wanted to ride the bus to school.”

The polls have been tightening over the last four months, and while most of them show a decent lead for Whitmer, the governor says she isn’t taking anything for granted.

It’s important to note that since the early 1960s, every governor in Michigan has gotten at least two terms. But as we’ve seen in the last few elections, anything is possible.

Whitmer says she’s ready to accept defeat if it comes to it but isn’t sure Dixon will do the same.

“My opponent is someone who’s an election denier. And so, you know, I’m prepared to accept the will of the people. I hope that ultimately she will do the right thing as well, whether it goes her way or not. The democracy’s a lot more important than any one person’s ego or any one political party’s agenda.”

Whitmer is headed to a canvassing kickoff event in Detroit, where she and the Democratic Party will be watching results roll in Tuesday night.

Dixon is headed to Grand Rapids, where she and lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez will host the Republican Party election night event.

Stay tuned to 9&10 News as we continue our live election coverage throughout the day, all across the state.

Related
Focus – Blue Trifecta

Democrats will control the executive branch, and both legislative bodies in Michigan for the first time in decades. It’s the result of the November 8th election that saw sweeping victories for Democrats in the state. What will they do with the so-called blue trifecta? 9&10’s Eric Lloyd asked Governor Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Senator Mallory McMorrow.
MI GOP Post Memo Placing Blame for Election Losses

The vote counts are being finalized, but the fighting continues. Now, we are seeing it within the Republican party. Thursday night, the state’s choice for governor, Tudor Dixon, tweeted out a memo from the state Republican Party that explained, from their viewpoint, what went wrong in the election and led to a democratic majority in Lansing. Much of the blame was placed on Dixon and her team.
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wins Re-Election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won a second four-year term. She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion. Whitmer is a former legislative leader who helped Democrats regain control of the state’s top...
Gov. Whitmer Celebrates Historic Election Win for Democrats

Not only did Gov. Gretchen Whitmer make history by winning the first gubernatorial matchup between two women in Michigan, she became a bigger piece of history overall as she saw her party win the top three executive positions, pass the three ballot proposals they supported and took majority in the State House and Senate.
Canvassing Begins for Record Number of Midterm Votes in Michigan

Tuesday’s election had record turnout for a midterm election in Michigan. The Secretary of State’s office says nearly all unofficial results were reported by midday on Wednesday. Now the canvassing and certification process begins. Bipartisan boards of canvassers in each of Michigan’s 83 counties will start canvassing the...
DePerno Concedes Attorney General Race to Nessel

DePerno conceded the race to Dana Nessel Wednesday morning, and released this statement:. I could not go another day or hour without saying thank you. You have been the core of our movement and you gave everything you could to save our country. While the election has not gone the...
Secretary Benson Celebrates Smooth, Record-Breaking Election

Despite false claims made otherwise, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state’s election went very smoothly. There were a few tabulator and registration issues, but all were resolved and handled with typical security protocols already in place. Benson says the efficiency of the process was even more impressive...
Tudor Dixon Concedes Defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Tudor Dixon conceded defeat to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday morning. She released the following statement:. “I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. “Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to...
Michigan’s Attorney General & Secretary of State Races

The races for attorney general and secretary of state have both been heated here in Michigan. Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel is being challenged by Matt DePerno. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is facing off against Republican Kristina Karamo. Both Republican candidates have called out their opponents ahead of...
Live Election Analysis With Northern Michigan Experts

We’re bringing you some expert insight and analysis as we break down election results and talk about some of the biggest race and issues facing Michigan voters. Dr. Scott LaDeur is a North Central Michigan College Political Science Professor, with a PhD in Political Science. Dr. Christian Peterson is...
Was November Warmth Unusual?

If you woke up this morning and walked out the door, you probably noticed you didn’t need a winter coat! Temperatures were already sitting in the 50s for northern Michigan. For November, that may feel a little unusual. But, is it out of the ordinary?. We dive into the...
