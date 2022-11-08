Gubernatorial Candidates Whitmer & Dixon Kick Off Election Day

For the first time ever, two women are at the top of the ticket in Michigan. Millions are expected to weigh in Tuesday on the governor’s race.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started off the morning with a canvass kickoff event in Lansing, pushing volunteers and supporters to knock on doors, hand out pamphlets and try to grab those final votes.

Whitmer’s opponent, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon, cast her ballot Tuesday morning at the Norton Shores Fire Department.

Dixon was accompanied by her four daughters as she stood in line to vote.

“It’s a historic day, I’m the first female Republican gubernatorial candidate. It’s exciting to have them here and, really to be honest, they wanted to ride the bus to school.”

The polls have been tightening over the last four months, and while most of them show a decent lead for Whitmer, the governor says she isn’t taking anything for granted.

It’s important to note that since the early 1960s, every governor in Michigan has gotten at least two terms. But as we’ve seen in the last few elections, anything is possible.

Whitmer says she’s ready to accept defeat if it comes to it but isn’t sure Dixon will do the same.

“My opponent is someone who’s an election denier. And so, you know, I’m prepared to accept the will of the people. I hope that ultimately she will do the right thing as well, whether it goes her way or not. The democracy’s a lot more important than any one person’s ego or any one political party’s agenda.”

Whitmer is headed to a canvassing kickoff event in Detroit, where she and the Democratic Party will be watching results roll in Tuesday night.

Dixon is headed to Grand Rapids, where she and lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez will host the Republican Party election night event.

Stay tuned to 9&10 News as we continue our live election coverage throughout the day, all across the state.