Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Police find suspect dead after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot...
Morning Sun
Tipster passenger helps keep Montcalm deputies in pursuit
A passenger texting updates to Montcalm Central Dispatch helped keep deputies on the tail of a fleeing suspect with methamphetamine in his car. A deputy southwest of Edmore initially tried a routine traffic stop for running a stop sign before the driver took off and a chase ensued. The pursuit...
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
Victim Identified In Deadly Sherman Township Semi Crash
UPDATE 11/11/22 12:30 p.m. The man killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as Ayron Thelen of Weidman. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35...
nbc25news.com
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Morning Sun
Sheriff names Weidman man killed in crash
A Weidman man was heading to pick up his two young sons from daycare when a semi truck hauling rocks ran a stop sign and killed him Wednesday. Ayron Thelen, 31, was on Coldwater Road when the semi on Drew Road, driven by a 49-year-old Freeland man, hit his car at 5:35 p.m., Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said.
State police: Deadly head-on crash, passing semi spills 80k lbs. of corn
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kent County between a semi-truck and a car.
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
GRPD: Fisherman finds body in Grand River
Authorities say a fisherman came upon a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
'It was like she was on a different planet' | Detective testifies Ionia woman was confused after deadly crash involving bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia woman charged with killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish bicycle tour in July will be heading to trial. Mandy Benn, 42, is facing 15 charges including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
Morning Sun
State police trooper charged in fatal Gratiot crash
A state police trooper has been charged in the fatal accident in June that killed a passenger in a car he struck. Trooper Michael Fox, of the Lakeview Post, has been arraigned in Gratiot County District Court on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Fox was responding to an emergency call...
WWMTCw
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
NBC Washington
Michigan Man Confesses Fatally Shooting Woman He Thought Was Cheating, Wounding Her Baby
A Michigan man was accused of murder and other crimes after authorities said he opened fire on a woman he believed was cheating on him, killing her and injuring her baby, officials said. Johnathan Ashford, 37, was indicted Wednesday in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of a woman on the...
Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
Finley the Dog Helping a Local Veteran Thanks to Cadillac Family
Meet Finley the dog. He’s a blue tick-hound Jack Russell and touching more lives than he will ever know. “He’s helped with Adam’s depression and anxiety and gave him a reason to get up,” said Jennifer Morency from Cadillac. Jennifer Morency and her husband, Adam Boosey,...
abc12.com
Man accused of killing woman near Mount Pleasant, leaving kids at hospital
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman was found dead on the Isabella Indian Reservation on Saturday after police say children were dropped off at an area hospital. A man, who police have not identified, was arrested on a homicide charge in connection with the death. Court documents say he admitted to killing the woman.
WNEM
Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
Deer destroy tree farm in Grand Ledge
Deer gone wild. The owner of Reverman Farms tells me the deer have taken one bite too many out of their trees leaving them with little to sell this season.
Comments / 2