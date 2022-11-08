KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson will always feel indebted to Chiefs coach Andy Reid for the way his career played out. Both the playing one and the coaching one. It was Reid who gave Pederson, then a backup quarterback for the Packers, an opportunity to be an NFL starter with the Eagles. And years later, it was Reid who welcomed Pederson back to Philadelphia as an offensive quality control coach, a job that would serve as the jumping-off point for his rise to become head coach, first of the Eagles and now the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO