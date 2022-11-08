ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Playoff Picture Week 10: Patriots Fans Should Keep Eye on These Games

NFL playoff picture Week 10: Patriots fans should keep eye on these games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots fans won't be able to watch Mac Jones and Co. in Week 10, but there are still plenty of games on the schedule that will impact the playoff race in the AFC.
Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry Give Out Patriots Midseason Awards at Bye Week

Curran, Perry give out Patriots midseason awards at bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nine games in, the yin-and-yang of the 2022 Patriots season has left them in near perfect balance. They are 5-4. Win a couple. Lose a couple. Nice defense. Horrible offense. Great kicker. Horrible punter. High-priced players doing diddly. Low-priced players ripping it up.
Broncos survey fans on potential new uniforms

The Denver Broncos appear to be gearing up for revamped uniforms. The team started emailing season ticket holders on Friday asking them to complete a survey on the team’s uniform future. “Throughout this process, we will collect feedback from our fans and work within the framework of NFL uniform...
