Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 38-3 loss to Florida State
The Syracuse Orange looked outmatched from the start against the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles used their superior athleticism and talent to stomp all over the Orange and win 38-3. Syracuse now has lost four straight in another game where the Orange didn’t help themselves. Here’s our three takeaways...
Final score: Syracuse 3, Florida State 38
Today the Syracuse Orange took on the Florida State Seminoles. We can cut to the chase. Today was not a good day. The Seminoles moved the ball at will and the Orange barely eeked out 100 yards of offense for the entire game, leading to the eventual Florida State win, 38 to 3. The Orange move to 6-4 on the season, with two remaining games, both on the road, to Wake Forest and Boston College.
Syracuse football: rapidly running out of options
Senior Day for the Syracuse Orange was a disaster. Florida State came into the Dome and walked all over SU, and the 38-3 final reflected how absolutely nothing went right. It’s almost fitting really. What was the reward for a talented group of departing players who (sans Andre Szmyt) have only known coming up short since they got here? An unacceptable embarrassment as their final Dome memory. I feel for every one of those guys, especially anyone who won’t have the chance to play professionally. And if this downward spiral continues, they may not even get the satisfaction of one winning season.
Syracuse football: let’s remember to respect the players
Last night’s Syracuse Orange performance was bad. There’s no bright side for the game we watched. It was by far the worst one of the year. No sense in spending a lot more time today revisiting what we saw but there’s one thing I read and heard that is worth some time this Sunday.
ACC Network analysts Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal share their thoughts on Syracuse football:
The Syracuse Orange will look to turn things around against the #25 Florida State Seminoles tonight at 8. Before that happens, the ACC Network is hosting some of their weekly football shows right here on the SU campus. Members of the press were given a chance to talk to two of the analysts visiting the Salt City: Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal, who played their college ball at Clemson and Virginia Tech, respectively. Here’s what they had to say:
Game Thread: Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) vs #23 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3)
The Syracuse Orange are back inside the JMA Wireless Dome for the final home game of the 2022 season. We still don’t know the status of Garrett Shrader so let’s hope that the Orange offense looks better no matter who takes the snaps tonight,. As you get ready...
Syracuse basketball offers class of 2025 recruit Kiyan Anthony, son of former Orange forward Carmelo Anthony
Twenty years after Carmelo Anthony stepped foot on campus in central New York and led the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to its first and only National Championship, the program extended a scholarship offer to his son, Kiyan Anthony, he announced on Sunday. Syracuse is the first power five...
Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Florida State
The Syracuse Orange (6-3, 3-2) have the same record as the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3). Didn’t think you’d be able to say that sentence this late into the season, huh? Well in any case, these are two teams moving in opposite directions. Syracuse is on a three game losing streak, while Florida State snapped its own three game losing streak with two straight comfortable wins against ACC Coastal teams.
Syracuse football: Can the Orange get back to embracing the underdog role?
This season has been a mixed bag for Syracuse Orange football. On one hand, the 6-0 start and Top 20 ranking exceeded all expectations. On the other, the last three losses seem to be a reality check for a squad that has fallen off in the back end of too many recent seasons.
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, maybe we aren’t feeling as great this month but we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter. Perhaps it’s fate that the Orange must welcome Bad Boy Mowers to NYC for their inaugural sponsorship of the Pinstripe Bowl. Let’s check...
Syracuse women’s basketball: aggressive defense fuels 24-point win over Colgate
One down, and many more games to go. That’s the mentality the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team came into Thursday night’s game versus the Colgate Raiders. The Orange took down the Stony Brook Seawolves 79-56 in Felisha Legette-Jack’s first official game as head coach. Colgate entered Thursday’s matchup coming off a 62-48 against Cornell in the Raiders’ season-opening game.
