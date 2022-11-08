Read full article on original website
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Raiders in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts have had a rollercoaster week, to put it lightly. From the firing of head coach Frank Reich to the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday, there has been no shortage of headlines around W 56th Street this week. While we have talked about the coaching moves...
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos-Titans Week 10 Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are looking to create a winning streak, but it won't be easy on the road vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos are coming off their bye, while the Titans have had health instability at quarterback. What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around...
NFL Draft Profile: Jakorian Bennett, Cornerback, Maryland Terrapins
Final Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen, Jordan Poyer, Dalvin Tomlinson
Will Bills quarterback Josh Allen play against the Vikings on Sunday? That's been the big question all week, and we still don't have a definitive answer yet. Allen (elbow) didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, suggesting there was a good chance backup QB Case Keenum would get the start against his former team. But Allen was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, resulting in him entering the weekend listed as questionable.
Dolphins-Browns Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 7-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis
Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced. The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick. Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3...
Falcons vs. Panthers Notebook: 3 Observations from Atlanta’s Week 10 Loss
Too little, too late for the Atlanta Falcons. In its second match-up against the Carolina Panthers in 11 days, the Falcons offense could not complete a late game comeback in this NFC South rivalry. Trailing 13-3 at halftime, Atlanta had a chance to tie the game late, but ultimately fell...
‘We’re Still Alive’: Aaron Donald Still Believes in Rams, Ready for Bout vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided not to retire this offseason for a reason. And while that reason certainly has to do with the $40 million raise he received in June, he still has the burning desire to win back-to-back Super Bowls. But first, he'll have to...
Tyler Lockett ‘Soft’? Seattle Seahawks WR Fires Back at Fans and Critics
The Seattle Seahawks are about to vault into the national spotlight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a Sunday morning (6:30 a.m. Seattle time) game in Germany - and it is a spotlight that this team has earned. Meanwhile, Seahawks veteran receiver Tyler Lockett thinks he's earned something else from...
Interior Offensive Line Play Takes Center Stage as Seahawks Face Buccaneers in Munich
MUNICH, Germany - Spearheading their current four-game winning streak, the Seahawks have executed a remarkable defensive turnaround over the past month. After getting torched in the first five weeks of the season, they have allowed less than 13 points per game in their past four contests. At the center of...
Nick Sirianni on Frank Reich: ‘I’m always going to use him as a consultant’
PHILADELPHIA - When the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, the first reaction for many Eagles fans was to want to bring the well-liked former Eagles offensive coordinator back into the fold. For Nick Sirianni, his former mentor already is helping whether any kind of advisory or consulting role...
D’Onta Foreman is Making the Most of His Opportunity as the Panthers’ Lead Back
When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the fan base felt a feeling of deflation. The front office traded its best player just a couple of weeks after firing head coach Matt Rhule and to many, it signified a long season ahead. Prior to the...
Why Drake Jackson is Primed to for a Breakout Game Against the Chargers
For once, the 49ers are not the most injured team when they take the field Sunday. The Chargers have plenty of impactful players missing in action when they come to Levi's Stadium. But one player who is of intrigue is the starting right tackle Trey Pipkins. Currently listed with a...
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
DeVonta Smith embraces supporting role on 8-0 Eagles
DeVonta Smith is more concerned with wins than catches. Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft, was expected to be an elite wide receiver. Smith had an outstanding rookie season with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Philadelphia Eagles...
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Nuggets-Celtics
The Nuggets and Celtics, two of the NBA’s top teams, face off in Boston on Friday for the first time this season. Denver hasn’t beaten Boston since 2019 and is an underdog on the road in this matchup, a sign from the oddsmakers that the C’s winning streak in this series might continue. After somewhat slow starts, both teams have rattled off a few victories in a row to gain some steam heading into this matchup, which features back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, who’s been one of the league’s top scorers in the early part of the season.
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements
When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
Report: Miami Heat’s Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
