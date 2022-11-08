ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Saturday’s debut

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Jim Irsay knew what he was doing after all. The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to give the Colts the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy