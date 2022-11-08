ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry Give Out Patriots Midseason Awards at Bye Week

Curran, Perry give out Patriots midseason awards at bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nine games in, the yin-and-yang of the 2022 Patriots season has left them in near perfect balance. They are 5-4. Win a couple. Lose a couple. Nice defense. Horrible offense. Great kicker. Horrible punter. High-priced players doing diddly. Low-priced players ripping it up.
NFL Playoff Picture Week 10: Patriots Fans Should Keep Eye on These Games

NFL playoff picture Week 10: Patriots fans should keep eye on these games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots fans won't be able to watch Mac Jones and Co. in Week 10, but there are still plenty of games on the schedule that will impact the playoff race in the AFC.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Almost Retired at This Age Due to Elbow Pain

Tom Brady admits he almost retired at this age due to elbow pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL and still leading his team to victories. The latest example came last week when he engineered a game-winning...
Watch Celtics' Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas Reunite in Heartwarming Moment

Watch: Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas reunite in heartwarming scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Some bonds run deeper than basketball, and that's certainly the case with Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas. Smart and Thomas were teammates for two and a half seasons in Boston, where I.T. was traded to...
