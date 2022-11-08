Allegheny County voters line up at more than 1,300 polling places

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in Allegheny County lined up outside more than 1,300 polling places Tuesday morning, eager to cast their ballots in the race for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and more.

“I’ve been watching what’s been going on in the country and I think it’s time for a change,” said North Hills voter Gary Carmassi.

“This has been a tough couple of years,” added voter Lisa Lane. “I think it’s important for us to get out and vote — everyone.”

Lane and others said they’ve had enough of all the anticipation and lead up. They were ready to make their selections.

“That’s what’s important. It’s not the terrible attack ads — I think everyone’s tired of that,” said Lane. “We need to get out and vote.”

Regardless of your candidate, Lane and Carmassi encourage everyone to head to the polls before they close at 8 p.m.

“It’s their responsibility,” said Carmassi. “I don’t think you can stick your head in the sand.”

