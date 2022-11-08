Read full article on original website
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Delightful Places to Visit in Delaware (in 2023!)
Are you looking for the best places to visit in Delaware? If so, this guide has you covered!. From the beautiful beaches of the small state to the capital...
WMDT.com
Del. DOC Cadets complete Day of Service
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Correction Employee Training Class 252 completed their Day of Service. Cadets were able to perform their volunteer projects to experience the value of public service. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Delaware
A popular regional grocery store chain recently opened its first store location in Delaware, adding approximately 450 jobs to the local area. Read on to learn more. The Wegmans grocery store chain recently opened its first Delaware location in Wilmington.
Cape Gazette
Return Day in 1960
There have been two stories about Return Day in recent editions of the Cape Gazette – one in the election guide and the other in the Nov. 1 paper. Both contained photographs of past Return Day events, but it’s such a unique Delaware tradition that it doesn’t hurt to share another photo. This image from the Delaware Public Archives shows the scene of the 1960 Return Day event. The vehicles and fire trucks are a dead giveaway. It looks like that year’s event had to contend with less-than-ideal weather conditions, but the show must go on. Since its inception, Return Day has only been canceled for World War II (1942 and 1946) and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). This year’s event will be held Thursday, Nov. 10.
WDEL 1150AM
Lending a giant hand in fighting hunger in Delaware
Giant Foods, in collaboration with Shady Brook Farms, donated 1,000 turkeys to the Food Bank of Delaware at its Glasgow warehouse on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It's part of Giant's 'Lend a Hand for Hunger Campaign' which is providing a total of 10,000 turkeys to...
WDEL 1150AM
Severe weather, tornadoes possible as Hurricane Nicole passes Delaware on Friday
Hurricane Nicole will likely have a different title by the time the storm reaches Delaware at the end of this week, but she still poses threats to the First State. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said after Nicole makes landfall in the early hours of Thursday and crosses the Sunshine State, she'll eventually take a sharp and quick turn towards the north, and head into the Mid-Atlantic, well west of Delaware in the Appalachians.
Delaware elects most diverse General Assembly, including a Miss America contestant
Tuesday’s election brought nine new faces to the 62-member General Assembly, and gives Democrats a slightly larger margin than their already formidable advantage. Here are the unofficial results for all Delaware races. Among the new faes in Dover is Sophie Phillips, who represented Delaware in the Miss America pageant...
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best Burgers Are at The Charcoal Pit
- In Wilmington, Delaware, the charcoal pit serves some of the state's best burgers. The atmosphere is reminiscent of a 1950s diner, with jukeboxes positioned at each table, and classic charbroiled burgers, fries, and shakes. The Charcoal Pit Serves Some Of The State's Best Burgers. For over 50 years, Delaware's...
outandaboutnow.com
Burying The Hatchet
Dating back to 1812, Return Day brings together election foes to literally bury a hatchet in a box of sand in a show of civility and willingness to work together – the so-called Delaware Way. But now that tradition is in danger of being swept up – at least in part – in the polarization that has become commonplace in our nation’s discourse.
Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network
Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
WMDT.com
RSV cases skyrocket in Delaware, hundreds of new cases confirmed in course of a week
DOVER, Del. – Cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to climb in Delaware, skyrocketing in the past week with hundreds of new cases confirmed in children across the First State. State health officials report that, in just a week, cases rose dramatically in Delaware. And while hospitals...
WDEL 1150AM
Democrats retain control of Delaware legislature
Due to redistricting, all 41 seats in the State House and all 21 seats in the State Senate were up for election this year. Democrats will remain in control of both chambers of the state legislature. Dems picked up one seat in the Senate - giving them a 15 to...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Delaware election results 2022
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Narrow margin in 21st House District election could prompt a recount
Delaware is expected to see its first recount in a state legislative race on more than a decade this week. The unofficial tally Tuesday in the 21st House District showed Republican state Rep. Mike Ramone with only a 35-vote lead over Democrat Frank Burns. Ramone has held this seat since...
National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?
Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
