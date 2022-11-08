Years ago, former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski used to write a story each spring detailing why this would be the year the Royals would win. A lot of people thought he was doing it as a joke, and maybe he was, but I think he truly believed what he was writing. I believe that for the 15 or so years that Posnanski wrote for the Star, the Royals only had one winning season, that being the semi-magical 2003 season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO