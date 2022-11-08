ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others

It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?

The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason

This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
BOSTON, MA
KMBC.com

Two Kansas City Royals players named as finalists for the All-MLB Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for the All-MLB Team presented by Church & Dwight. Two Kansas City Royals players are among this year’s finalists, including infielder Bobby Witt Jr. and right-handed relief pitcher Scott Barlow. Beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Nov....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Kansas City Royals announce roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals, coming off a division crown and four straight postseason berths, could make some moves in free agency to stay competitive. Occasionally, St. Louis will land a big-name free agent to a multi-year deal, like Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran and Miles Mikolas. Other offseasons come and go a little more quietly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Watch Surprise, Glendale in AFL Championship game

(CIN, CWS, LAD, MIL, MIN vs. HOU, KC, PHI, PIT, TEX) After five and a half weeks of regular-season action and a thrilling semifinal play-in game on Friday, the stage is set for the Desert Dogs and Saguaros in the winner-take-all championship game. Glendale used big hits late in its...
GLENDALE, CA
fishstripes.com

Which Marlins minor league free agents should be re-signed?

When you think of free agency, you think of these names: established MLB players who will sign contracts this winter for seven, eight or even nine figures. The Marlins must be more active and more efficient in that area moving forward to be relevant, but that’s a topic for another article.
MIAMI, FL
KCTV 5

Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:. Kansas 6A:. Olathe Northwest at Olathe...
KANSAS STATE
Royals Review

Cedric Tallis should be in the Royals Hall of Fame

Years ago, former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski used to write a story each spring detailing why this would be the year the Royals would win. A lot of people thought he was doing it as a joke, and maybe he was, but I think he truly believed what he was writing. I believe that for the 15 or so years that Posnanski wrote for the Star, the Royals only had one winning season, that being the semi-magical 2003 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a roster addition Thursday afternoon. Boston reportedly added utility prospect, Enmanuel Valdez, to the 40-man roster to avoid minor league free agency, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. Valdez was acquired by the Red Sox in the team's surprising trade deadline move sending catcher Christian...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Miami Heat Terminate Relationship With FTX Arena

The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with FTX and will be searching for a new name for the downtown arena. The Heat decided to go in a different direction once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed. Here's the joint statement the Heat...
MIAMI, FL

