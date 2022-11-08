Read full article on original website
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
Empire Sports Media
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?
The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders declares himself run defense of Kansas City
Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is staking his claim as 'Run Nation' in Kansas City, declaring himself as the team's run defense.
NBC Sports
Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason
This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
KMBC.com
Two Kansas City Royals players named as finalists for the All-MLB Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for the All-MLB Team presented by Church & Dwight. Two Kansas City Royals players are among this year’s finalists, including infielder Bobby Witt Jr. and right-handed relief pitcher Scott Barlow. Beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, Nov....
Red Sox to add Enmanuel Valdez (from Christian Vázquez trade) to 40-man roster Thursday, per source
The Red Sox will add second base prospect Enmanuel Valdez to the 40-man roster Thursday, according to an industry source. Boston acquired Valdez with outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu from the Astros for Christian Vázquez on Aug. 1. Baseball America ranks Valdez the No. 16 prospect in the organization. The...
Kansas City Royals announce roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
Central Illinois Proud
Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals, coming off a division crown and four straight postseason berths, could make some moves in free agency to stay competitive. Occasionally, St. Louis will land a big-name free agent to a multi-year deal, like Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran and Miles Mikolas. Other offseasons come and go a little more quietly.
Royals' Barlow, Witt Jr. finalists for All-MLB Team; fans can vote
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for the All-MLB Team presented by Church & Dwight, which recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players during the regular season. The selections for the All-MLB Team, which was established in 2019, will be announced on MLB Network on Dec. 5.
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting 3 of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the
Royals looking to add right-handed bat, open to dealing from MLB roster
The Royals are interested in adding an experienced right-handed hitter this offseason, general manager J.J. Picollo tells Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The first-year baseball ops leader suggested the team’s defensive flexibility afforded them the ability to scour the market at multiple positions. “The nice thing is, we have a...
MLB
Watch Surprise, Glendale in AFL Championship game
(CIN, CWS, LAD, MIL, MIN vs. HOU, KC, PHI, PIT, TEX) After five and a half weeks of regular-season action and a thrilling semifinal play-in game on Friday, the stage is set for the Desert Dogs and Saguaros in the winner-take-all championship game. Glendale used big hits late in its...
fishstripes.com
Which Marlins minor league free agents should be re-signed?
When you think of free agency, you think of these names: established MLB players who will sign contracts this winter for seven, eight or even nine figures. The Marlins must be more active and more efficient in that area moving forward to be relevant, but that’s a topic for another article.
KCTV 5
Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:. Kansas 6A:. Olathe Northwest at Olathe...
Royals Review
Cedric Tallis should be in the Royals Hall of Fame
Years ago, former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski used to write a story each spring detailing why this would be the year the Royals would win. A lot of people thought he was doing it as a joke, and maybe he was, but I think he truly believed what he was writing. I believe that for the 15 or so years that Posnanski wrote for the Star, the Royals only had one winning season, that being the semi-magical 2003 season.
atozsports.com
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a roster addition Thursday afternoon. Boston reportedly added utility prospect, Enmanuel Valdez, to the 40-man roster to avoid minor league free agency, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. Valdez was acquired by the Red Sox in the team's surprising trade deadline move sending catcher Christian...
MLB Free Agency is Upon Us – Veracity Sports Hits the Ground Running with This List of the 2023 Season Free Agent Class
Free agency officially began at 5 PM on Thursday, November 10th, and Veracity Sports is kicking off this season’s Hot Stove by proving a team-by-team breakdown of free agents who are now available to the highest bidder.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Terminate Relationship With FTX Arena
The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with FTX and will be searching for a new name for the downtown arena. The Heat decided to go in a different direction once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed. Here's the joint statement the Heat...
