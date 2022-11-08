ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Funeral to Be Held in Atlanta Friday

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Rapper Takeoff will be laid to rest on Friday, Nov. 11, following a funeral service at Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the service will be held at 12 p.m. where Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia, will deliver the eulogy. While it is currently unclear whether members of the public will be able to attend the service, fellow-rapper Drake rescheduled his New York City show in order to be in attendance.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Drake wrote: “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbqKt_0j3D4zhL00

The Migos rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside of a Houston, Texas, bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. He was 28.

A preliminary autopsy report, released a day after the shooting, officially deemed the rapper’s death a homicide. The Harris County medical examiner’s office said in their report, Takeoff died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.” The report was not yet complete at the time it was reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Houston police are currently on the hunt for a suspect in the crime, calling for witnesses to step forward and any information be handed over. “We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case,” said Sgt. Michael Arrington at a press conference held the afternoon of the shooting. “We’re looking for anything to help us from there.”

Police Chief Troy Finner added: “Please step up, get the information to us so we can bring some closure to this family who’s hurting right now.”

Since news of his death, tributes to the late rapper have poured in. Even Grand Theft Auto players honored the late rapper with their own in-game funeral. The video game community reportedly held a procession, a service, as well as an afterparty in Takeoff’s memory.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
WDBO

Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial

ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes

How does winning some extra spending cash, especially around the holiday season, sound?. You could check everyone off your Christmas list — and then some!. Enter for a chance to win Access Atlanta’s Holiday Cash $15,000 Sweepstakes. The contest will start on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 13.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Follows In Killer Mike's Footsteps By Building His Own Barbershop

Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby is always looking for ways to give back to his community, and now it appears he’s started work on building his own barbershop in Atlanta. Construction appears to be well under way for the shop — aptly titled Baby’s Barbershop — as the 4PF boss gave fans a preview of its progress in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy