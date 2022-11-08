ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Incident

The now-infamous tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football programs has been the talk of college sports of late. And after the Spartans' season-opening win over Northern Arizona on the basketball court, coach Tom Izzo had his university's back. Saying via Kyle Austin of MLive.com, "I’m [tired] of Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Attorney representing suspended Michigan St. player alleges Michigan player started brawl

"The media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon," part of Diamond's notice read. "The repeated 'hail to the victims' song and dance does not contribute to the fact-finding mission. Where were the screams from Ann Arbor to criminally charge (men's basketball coach Juwan Howard) with assault or (former Michigan football player Devin Bush Jr.) with felony vandalism. The silence was palpitating. The hypocrisy is painful."
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

MSU unveils amazing patriotic Sparty helmets for Military Appreciation Game

Michigan State is gearing up for its Military Appreciation Game vs. Rutgers in Week 11. To commemorate this year’s game, the Spartans are also unveiling a brand-new helmet. While the uniform is a traditional green with white numbers and lettering, the helmet is unique. The green helmet features a running Sparty with an American flag in hand.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard admits Michigan 'looked at' adding Emoni Bates in offseason

Emoni Bates was not one of the more polished transfers in the country, but he may have had the highest ceiling. The former Memphis center struggled in his freshman debut compared to expectations, but still averaged a modest 9 points per game. He ended up at Eastern Michigan after entering the transfer portal at the end of last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

