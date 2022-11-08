Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies' Payroll as MLB Free Agency Begins
A ton of money comes off Phillies' payroll as MLB free agency begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The five-day window preventing MLB free agents from signing with new teams ends Thursday, though there won't be the same sort of mad dash as in the NFL or NBA where top names come off the board in the first 48 hours.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NECN
Tomase: Making the Case for the Red Sox to Sign Willson Contreras
Tomase: Making the case for the Red Sox to sign Willson Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Red Sox want to save resources this winter, they could assign catching responsibilities to the tandem of Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. This approach comes with considerable risk, since McGuire...
NECN
Tomase: Red Sox Keep Telling Us They Want Bogaerts, But Actions Suggest Otherwise
Tomase: Sox keep telling us they want Bogaerts, but actions suggest otherwise originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are words, and then there are actions. Words are chalk on a wet sidewalk. Actions convey meaning. The Red Sox have spilled a lot of words about Xander Bogaerts over the...
Yardbarker
Paul Goldscmidt Wins 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award Over Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & More Finalists
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and MVP finalist Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award. Goldschmidt bested Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and five other finalists. Betts and Freeman were the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020....
San Francisco Giants expect to be big-time spenders in MLB free agency
Fresh off a disappointing 81-81 season, the San Francisco Giants have been linked to multiple big-name players set to hit
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: November 9
1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
MLB free agency: 2 things Phillies should do this offseason
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies' season came to an end last Saturday, Bryce Harper held court with reporters in the Houston locker room. The Phillies' magical postseason had just ended with the Astros winning their second championship in six years and Harper still searching for his first World Series ring.Harper made a declaration that Phillies fans have heard before. The 2021 NL MVP expects the Phils to be busy this winter."This is going to be the same team next year with a couple more pieces I'd imagine," Harper told reporters. "Dave Dombrowski is our guy. John Middleton understands...
MLB games today: MLB offseason schedule
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. Related: Get Paramount Plus
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Trea Turner highlight reel
Trea Turner figures to be one of the most sought-after MLB free agents this offseason. The 30-year-old shortstop has been one of the best players in baseball both at his position and by and large over his eight-year career. He’ll command a lot of money and probably for good reason.
