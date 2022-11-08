ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Tennessee Sex Offender Crosses State Lines to Meet Underage Girl in Jonesboro Hotel Room, Gets Big Surprise

By Brandon Comeaux
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing

The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday

A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Voters Decide on 8 Constitutional Amendments (Election Results)

Voters across the state of Louisiana let their voices be heard on the 8 Constitutional Amendments on their ballot. Every election cycle that contains any proposed Constitutional Amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana puts out an excellent guide to them. Amendment proposals are full of legal jargon and PAR does a fantastic job of putting that language in layman's terms. They make it clear not only what the Constitutional Amendment actually says but also what a Yes or No vote actually means for you.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy Handily Wins Re-election

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy is projected to win re-election despite facing off against a dozen challengers. Kennedy was the odds-on favorite for an outright win, despite high-profile challenges from activist Gary Chambers and the John Bel Edwards-backed Luke Mixon, who mostly split the Democratic vote, which was just under one-third of the total vote across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Jeff Landry Secures Major Endorsement from State GOP

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to have cut off potential rivals from his own party by securing an endorsement for Governor in the 2023 election from the Louisiana Republican Party. According to Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics Weekly, the state party voted late on Sunday night...
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy