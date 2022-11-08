Tennessee Sex Offender Crosses State Lines to Meet Underage Girl in Jonesboro Hotel Room, Gets Big Surprise

Read full article on original website
Is Killing Rats in Your Home About to Become Illegal in St. Landry Parish?
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A new "Animal Control Ordinance" in St. Landry Parish could mean that vermin control, like killing rats and mice infesting a home. That is according to the group Sportsmen's Alliance, which is warning its members about the ordinance, which is up for consideration in the parish government's November 16 meeting.
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Resigns
The embattled secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned. Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he accepted the resignation today of Marketa Garner Walters. As we have followed this case, there have been multiple stories that have arisen about people making complaints about DCFS, but...
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road. When that...
Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000
Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
Smack Talk on the Street Led to Arrest Says St. Landry Sheriff’s Officials
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says via press release that the Melville Police Department asked for their help when a situation began to unfold on Saturday, October 22, 2022. What Do We Know?. Officials with the St. Landry Sheriff's Office says Devel Lasean Smith and two juveniles drove up...
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.
St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend
OPELOUSAS, St. Landry Parish (KPEL News): Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington. At the time, her boyfriend Robert...
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
Texts from Wife of TikTok Star ‘Stalekracker’ Reveals Why Husband Was Placed on Leave After Hit-and-Run
The wife of a Louisiana State Trooper, who is also famous for his social media persona "Stalekracker," is giving insight into why her husband was placed on leave in connection with a hit-and-run boating crash. Text messages from State Trooper Justin Chiasson's wife, Amy, were obtained by Chris Nakamoto and...
Louisiana State Police Issue Evacuation Orders Due to Train Derailment
The Louisiana State Police have issued an evacuation after a train hauling hazardous chemicals derailed. The derailment occurred this afternoon in St. James Parish and is affecting areas around Louisiana Highway 642. According to WDSU, Louisiana State Highway 44 is inaccessible to through traffic from Louisiana Highway 3193 (Louisiana Avenue)...
How Many of These ‘Uniquely’ Louisiana Foods Have You Tried?
Louisiana is home to probably the most culturally diverse cuisine in the country. The differences in dishes and cooking styles along I-10 alone are more diverse than in most places, but there is so much that is unique to the state of Louisiana that it seems impossible to quantify it all.
Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday
A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
Tropical System Develops in the Caribbean, Could Turn Toward the Gulf
As we get closer to the end of hurricane season, the tropics are still proving to be very active. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing two storms with a high likelihood of developing into full-blown tropical systems, and one of them is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Voters Decide on 8 Constitutional Amendments (Election Results)
Voters across the state of Louisiana let their voices be heard on the 8 Constitutional Amendments on their ballot. Every election cycle that contains any proposed Constitutional Amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana puts out an excellent guide to them. Amendment proposals are full of legal jargon and PAR does a fantastic job of putting that language in layman's terms. They make it clear not only what the Constitutional Amendment actually says but also what a Yes or No vote actually means for you.
Tiger Woods Spotted in South Louisiana – Here’s Where and Why
Fans of the sport of golf in South Louisiana will want to know that for the next couple of days a living legend will be walking, although maybe with a limp, in their midst. Tiger Woods, considered by many to be the greatest golfer the world has ever seen has been spotted in South Louisiana.
Clay Higgins Re-elected to U.S. Congress, Louisiana Incumbents Sweep the Night
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Voters across the 3rd Congressional District have overwhelmingly decided to send incumbent Clay Higgins back to Washington, D.C. as challenges from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt and Democrats fell short in unseating him. Higgins garnered nearly 65% of the vote, which is what Trafalgar polling projected him...
Moon Griffon and Billy Nungesser Air Out Disagreements Over Louisiana’s Primary System Following LAGOP Endorsement of Jeff Landry
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is upset with the Louisiana Republican Party and he took to the airwaves on the Moon Griffon Show to vent his frustrations with them. What he got was a host who was ready to debate him not only on the endorsement but...
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy Handily Wins Re-election
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy is projected to win re-election despite facing off against a dozen challengers. Kennedy was the odds-on favorite for an outright win, despite high-profile challenges from activist Gary Chambers and the John Bel Edwards-backed Luke Mixon, who mostly split the Democratic vote, which was just under one-third of the total vote across the state.
Jeff Landry Secures Major Endorsement from State GOP
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to have cut off potential rivals from his own party by securing an endorsement for Governor in the 2023 election from the Louisiana Republican Party. According to Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics Weekly, the state party voted late on Sunday night...
