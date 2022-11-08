Tennessee Sex Offender Crosses State Lines to Meet Underage Girl in Jonesboro Hotel Room, Gets Big Surprise

Voters across the state of Louisiana let their voices be heard on the 8 Constitutional Amendments on their ballot. Every election cycle that contains any proposed Constitutional Amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana puts out an excellent guide to them. Amendment proposals are full of legal jargon and PAR does a fantastic job of putting that language in layman's terms. They make it clear not only what the Constitutional Amendment actually says but also what a Yes or No vote actually means for you.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO