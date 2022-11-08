ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Gabriel Announces 2023 Tour

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 2 days ago
For the first time in nearly a decade, Peter Gabriel announces an official solo trek outside of North America. The singer returns to Europe and the U.K. in 2023 for his “i/o The Tour,” which supports his forthcoming album of the same name.

The tour, which kicks off on May 18, in Krakow, Poland, and concludes on June 23, in Dublin, Ireland, consists of 22 shows across U.K. and Europe.

“It’s been awhile and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road,” Gabriel said in a statement. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Gabriel previously teamed with Sting on the road in 2016 for the pair’s “Rock Paper Scissors” trek. He last toured solo in 2014 with the “Back to Front Tour,” which commemorated the 25th anniversary of his fifth album, So. He released his most recent album of new, original material in 2002 with Up. In 2010, Gabriel unveiled a covers albums Scratch My Back, followed by 2011’s New Blood, a collection of orchestral re-recordings of songs spanning his career.

Though a release date for i/o hasn’t been announced, more details of the album are forthcoming. Earlier in 2022, Gabriel said he had a number of new songs he was “trying to get finished” and initially planned to release something by the end of 2022. In 2021, Gabriel posted a series of photos featuring himself with longtime drummer Manu Katché, guitarist David Rhodes and bassist Tony Levin, at his Real World Studios in Wiltshire, England.

Gabriel also shared that he and his band worked on 17 songs in 10 days.

“I’m excited by what is being cooked at the moment,” said Gabriel when he first began teasing new music in 2020. “I have been slowed down quite a lot by lockdown. We’ve not been able to have Dickie [engineer Richard Chappell], but I have enough songs that I like, to make a record I’m proud of.”

Peter Gabriel 2023 i/o The Tour Dates:

May 18 – Krakow, Poland @ Tuaron Arena

May 20 – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena

May 21 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena

May 23 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

May 24 – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 – Berlin, German @ Waldbuehne

May 28 – Munich, Germany @ Koeingsplatz

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

June 2 – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen

June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 10 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

June 15 – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

June 17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena

June 19 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

June 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

June 23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

June 25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Photo courtesy: Real World Records

