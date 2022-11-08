ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
StyleCaster

Jessica Simpson Just Responded to Being Called ‘Not Well’ After a Viral Video of Her Apparently ‘Slurring Her Words’—She’s ‘Hurt’

Being very strong. Jessica Simpson’s weight loss concerned many people on social media. However, the “Irresistible” singer assured her fans that she was okay and shared some needed advice with her haters. On an Instagram post where she’s singing her song “Party of One,” she captioned the post with a long message about self-care. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal. As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough,'” she wrote....
E! News

Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview

Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
realitytitbit.com

North West transforms into Kris Jenner and poses with '$28k Birkin bag'

North West celebrated Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday by transforming into the Momager with the help of a luxury designer Birkin bag. As the family dressed up as the matriarch, focusing on her different eras, the nine-year-old joined in with the festivities. Like grandmother, like granddaughter, right? North honored her...
PopCrush

Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
PopCrush

Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment

Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
E! News

Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family

Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Romper With Leather Jacket & Pointy Pumps in New York

Kylie Jenner made a case for rompers in the fall when the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in New York on Wednesday. Days after attending the CFDA Fashion Awards alongside her sisters and mother, Jenner appeared to stick around the city. OShe was seen in a head-to-toe Raf Simons look. She wore a black leather oversized jacket over a romper. Her brown romper was made up of a cozy sweater material. Jenner added black sunglasses as well as a geometric structured bag to her look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds

Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼‍♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
ETOnline.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd

Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
PopCrush

Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Campaign to Make Rapper Billionaire Again

Despite his rampant anti-Antisemitism, Kanye West's devoted fans have hatched a plan to help the controversial rapper refuel his bank account after Ye declared he'd "lost 2 billion dollars in one day" on Instagram. Over the past few weeks, the rapper created a firestorm with his barrage of anti-Semitic rants,...
PopCrush

PopCrush

