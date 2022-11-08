Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
theadvocate.com
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 1st round of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are beginning in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow along below for live updates from games were covering. If you're having a hard time finding the...
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
theadvocate.com
Nucor hit with EPA air pollution violations at St. James plant as DEQ mulls big permit increases
When Nucor Steel built its $750 million iron ore purification plant in St. James Parish in the early 2010s, the facility was billed as having an innovative design that would minimize greenhouse gas emissions compared with older methods in the traditionally coal-reliant steelmaking industry. At the time, Nucor was eying...
theadvocate.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
theadvocate.com
Low water in Mississippi River, elsewhere, shows the past: shipwrecks, soda cans, lion jaw
Low water in the Mississippi River and elsewhere this fall has exposed a museum for explorers. Amid a drought, here are some of the previously sunken pieces of the past that have been found.
theadvocate.com
St. Martinville continues late-season roll with win to advances to regionals
ST. MARTINVILLE — Kaden Zenon passed for two touchdowns and Steven Blanco ran for two more in St. Martinville's 28-7 win over DeRidder in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Thursday. Zenon completed 7 of 11 passes for 238 yards with scoring strikes to Karon Jeanlouis and Cullen...
theadvocate.com
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener
Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
Comments / 0