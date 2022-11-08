Read full article on original website
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Rapides Regional nationally recognized
ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – Rapides Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Care according to research by Healthgrades. This achievement reflects RRMC’s outstanding clinical outcomes for vascular surgery and places it among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for vascular surgery.
La. Department of Veterans Affairs partners with Combined Arms to offer comprehensive online access to veterans services
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) is proud to announce a partnership with Combined Arms to offer comprehensive online access to veterans services. This partnership enables veterans quick and efficient online access to resources, services and benefits in the communities where they live by streamlining the connection between them and the social service agencies that can met their needs.
Christus Trinity Clinic welcomes new Endocrinologist
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ)– Patients suffering from issues such as diabetes and thyroid conditions have new options in advanced treatment available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. An endocrinologist has joined the team bringing a level of expertise and compassionate care to patients in Central Louisiana. “It’s so important to sit down...
Secretary of La. Dept. of Children and Family Services resigns; third-party reviewing agency practices
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. He said a third-party organization will be conducting a review of the agency and providing recommendations to improve policies and practices. Read Gov. Edwards’ announcement...
Alexandria man wanted for estimated $5000 theft
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 as well...
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments and 45 arrests
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARK) — Three federal investigations that were focused on the drug and firearm pipeline in Arkansas have resulted in 80 indictments and 45 arrests after coming to a head Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022. One of these arrests included rapper Bankroll Freddie, real name being Freddie Gladney III.
Unbuckled Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 361. This crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Lance Joseph Richard. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Toyota Avalon, driven by Richard, was...
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
Flu vaccines urged now in order for protection by Thanksgiving
ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging Arkansans to get the flu shot in order to be protected by Thanksgiving. They say this will be helpful to have before gathering with large groups of loved ones for the holiday. This year, the...
