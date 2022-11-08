Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the StateTravel MavenMaryland State
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Old Line State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Baltimore, you might just want to visit.
Washingtonian.com
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
Dundalk drug store brings back soda fountain fun with an adult-level spin
BALTIMORE -- Drug City Pharmacy has been a local landmark on North Point Road for 68 years. And now, it is bringing the past to Dundalk's future.Marty Bass has been planning to visit local landmarks in the area. But this is a different type of landmark. It is not a sign, nor a statue, but rather a community staple.Drug City Pharmacy sells every item you might ever need to purchase. It's not quite a grocery store. But also, it's a bit similar to one of those big box store supply houses. This Dundalk pharmacy has a little bit of everything but...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Stunning Brick Traditional Completely Transformed by Quail Hill Interior Design • A Vision Realized
Live authentically. Stunning brick traditional completely transformed by Quail Hill Interior Design. A vision realized. Nestled in the coveted and thriving community of Murray Hill. Let your creativity flow in your state of the art, hyper-functional, ergonomic cooking space. The attention to detail will delight you. Relish your private resort style terrace… dine under the stars, lounge with friends well into the moonglow, and connect with nature. Flows seamlessly into the glass sunroom. The ultimate unwind space. The perfect year round indoor-outdoor destination for living. Warm, inviting, and intimate great room anchored by a Mendota gas fireplace. Radiant floors in main kitchen and primary bath. Fresh, modern lower level, light-filled and fully finished with expansive kitchen, great room, full bath, and bedroom on level walkout. Chic and strong guest cooking space. Friends and family will not want to leave. A plethora of possibilities. A thoughtful renovation that provides every convenience imaginable. Low maintenance and easy living. Carport… a welcome feature on a rainy day. A true sense of community permeates this neighborhood. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
Find Bay Gifts at Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival’s Holiday Edition
When Kim Hannon, creator and host of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, moved to the Eastern Shore 15 years ago she began to see a lot of seaglass. “When I opened [the boutique] Ophiuroidea in St. Michaels, people would bring it in and we would sell their art. That’s what sparked my interest.”
WBOC
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
Baltimore-Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
Between increasingly less subtle advertisements, festive snacks at the grocery store, and a growing selection of cozy decorations available for purchase, there’s no denying the signs. The holiday season is almost upon us. But, before you dive into all that those upcoming festivities entail, there’s still one step between the end of autumn and the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year: Thanksgiving.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Woman Crawls Through Burning House To Rescue Kenneled Dog In Aberdeen: Fire Marshal
A Harford County homeowner was able to make a bold save of three dogs when a kitchen blaze broke out on Monday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Officials say that at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a Holly Drive resident in Aberdeen returned home, and before opening the front door, could hear the sound of smoke alarms going off.
Resident rescues her 3 dogs from Aberdeen house fire
An Aberdeen woman was able to rescue her three dogs from a fire that destroyed her home last night. About 45 firefighters spent 20 minutes working to get the fire under control.
popville.com
“No words.”
Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Memento of a Baltimore love story: Sara Haardt and Henry Louis Mencken’s silver tea service, a wedding gift, goes up for auction
Some fans of Baltimore writer Henry Louis Mencken collect signed copies of his books, including first editions. This week a different sort of Mencken item is up for sale. Sloans & Kenyon Auctioneers and Appraisers in Chevy Chase is offering the silver tea service and tableware that were given to H. L. Mencken and Sara Haardt Mencken when they were married on August 27, 1930.
Rare “Albino” Blue Crab on Display at Maritime Museum after Adventurous Journey
Every once in awhile, a Chesapeake Bay waterman finds an unusual catch in his crab pot—a pure-blue crab, or a male/female crab like one we reported on last year. This time, it was a fully- white, possibly albino crab. Instead of bluish-brownish shell color, this crab’s shell was snow white. It’s a notable catch that is now on permanent exhibit at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. But what’s even more notable is the journey this unusual crab took to get to its new home, thanks in large part to well-known Bay photographer (and Chesapeake Bay Magazine contributor) Jay Fleming.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
Wbaltv.com
Harford Humane Society has special pup named 'Rocco' up for adoption
BEL AIR, Md. — Joining us with a pet looking for a new forever home, is Erin Long from the Harford Humane Society. She has a special dog named Rocco who is up for adoption and will discuss some special events coming up with the Humane Society of Harford County.
baltimorepositive.com
The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen
The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is raising wood turtles to release into the wild in 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced they will be raising wood turtles to be eventually released into the forests of western Maryland sometime in 2023. Maryland Zoo contact, Mike Evitts, said the Zoo is using a parent colony of five wood turtles, which includes four that were rescued from an illegal collector in New York state.
Wbaltv.com
Giant Food donates 1,000 turkeys to Maryland Food Bank for Thanksgiving
Baltimore businesses are partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to help families in need this Thanksgiving. The food bank told 11 News families are being forced to spend more money to keep food on the table, which means there's a greater need for donations. As the cost of food has...
