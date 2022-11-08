Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Cancels Remote Work in Twitter’s First All-Staff Email
The remaining Twitter staffers after last week’s layoffs will have to show up at the office, new owner Elon Musk said in his first company-wide email. Less than a week after canning 3,700 staffers — almost half of its workforce — Musk took another hack at the company’s loose work culture, which included a permanent work-from-anywhere arrangement, by recalling everyone to their desks, Bloomberg News first reported. Now, they are expected to show up for at least 40 hours per week, starting immediately.
Trevor Noah Celebrates Elon Musk ‘Running Twitter Into the Ground': ‘It’s the Best Twitter’s Ever Been’ (Video)
As Twitter continues to flail about in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover as CEO, Trevor Noah is having a lot of fun watching it all happen. According to the “Daily Show” host, “it’s the best Twitter’s ever been.”. During his show on Thursday...
Twitter Falsely Tells Users That Article Criticizing Elon Musk Might Be ‘Violent’ and ‘Unsafe’
Twitter has lost advertisers, crucial employees and a lot of money since Musk took over 2 weeks ago
Hey, Hollywood! Elon Musk Is Turning Your Tesla Into a MAGA Hat on Wheels!
The car is sleek, cool, and lets you virtue-signal at 60 mph. But the more Twitter's new owner opens his mouth, the more embarrassing it is to drive one
Twitter’s Turbulent Year – as Seen Through One Fired Employee’s Cartoons | PRO Insight
Manu Cornet drew his way through a tumultuous period at the social platform
Twitter Suspends ‘Blue,’ Reinstates ‘Official’ Label as Fake Accounts Surge
Awash with fake accounts, Twitter shifted gears early Friday and quietly suspended its $8-a-month “Twitter Blue” account verification scheme while announcing it would add an “Official” label to some accounts — about 19 hours after it said such designations were not being handed out. The...
TikTok Slashes 2022 Revenue Outlook as Advertising Slump Takes Hold
TikTok has slashed its 2022 advertising revenue forecast by 20%, signaling that the rapidly growing short-video app is feeling the pain of the digital advertising slump. The Chinese company lowered its target for ad revenue to $10 billion from between $12 billion and $14.5 billion, The Financial Times reported. The cut was announced during a recent online staff meeting led by CEO Shou Zi Chew, the report said, citing employees who attended the meeting.
