Oswego, NY

Syracuse.com

Tattoo like a lady: With a fake arm and an ink gun, Syracuse artist explores history of female tattooists

The main characters of Jamie Santos’ Saturday art lecture included four of the world’s pioneering female tattoo artists, and a silicon arm named “Armothy.”. Santos is an artist and the owner of Eastwood tattoo parlor “Three of Swords,” which she runs with two other women. Sunday she packed up her tattoo guns, inks and fake arm she uses for demonstrations, and headed to the Everson Museum of Art to teach a class about early 20th century female tattoo artists.
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get. Yes, Hudson...
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Positivity - Part 1

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Thinking positive can be considered a learned behavior. Especially with everything going on in the world today. In my experience, thinking positive was a result of my upbringing and everything I went through.
Shore News Network

Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead

A listeria outbreak has sickened at least 16 people has been linked to deli meat and cheese sold at a New York area grocer. According to the CDC, state and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 12 people interviewed, 11 reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters. Among seven sick people in New York, five bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one location of a grocery store chain that sells international foods. Sick people from other states purchased deli meats or The post Listeria outbreak linked to cold cuts sold in New York, one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
Oswego County Today

Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?

I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
PHOENIX, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
