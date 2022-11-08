Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
A Kind of Guise and Monocle Are Back With a Stylish Marani Overshirt
To complement its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, German imprint A Kind of Guise partnered with Monocle on yet another classic piece that will find heavy rotation in any wardrobe. Following the sought-after Janker cardigan the two released, AKOG and Monocle revisit the popular Marani Overshirt. Dressed down in a no-frills dusky...
hypebeast.com
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
hypebeast.com
Bode Wins Top CFDA Prize and Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior SS23 in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion industry celebrated milestones, with award ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and campaign releases alike. At the top of the week, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode was named the 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year at this year’s CFDA awards, marking her second time earning the title. Robert Pattinson appeared dapper in.
hypebeast.com
Shine Bright In Stone Island's Iridescent ECONYL Nylon Gloves
After unveiling its U.K. subculture-inspired footwear collection and a special 40th-anniversary luminescent jacket, Stone Island is back with yet more techwear, this time around tackling the humble glove. However, in true Stoney form, these are not any ordinary gloves; these are the snappily-named 92077 NYLON METAL IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON gloves.
hypebeast.com
nendo Unveils New Logo Design for Tokyu Hands
Operating 63 stores domestically and abroad, Tokyu Hands is known as Japan’s best DIY department store that offers an extensive range of supplies catered for hobbyists of all calibers. The original bright green logo featured “CREATIVE LIFE STORE” above its name, with a hand pointing outwards on either end. The logo was designed by Yasuhiro Hamano, Tokyu Hand’s brand lifestyle producer, who wanted to convey the company’s philosophy of “creating lifestyles with one’s own hands.”
hypebeast.com
Bottega Veneta's $10,500 USD Double Kalimero Is a Bag of Two Halves
Bottega Veneta can fashion just about anything out of leather — from trompe-l’œil denim-printed leather pants and striped worker shirts to its signature array of bags, the Matthieu Blazy-helmed label has done it all, and now it’s ready to debut its latest offering: the Double Kalimero.
hypebeast.com
Homme Femme x Eddie Bauer Enlists Bloody Osiris for “HYPER HIKER” Campaign Lookbook
Homme Femme — led by Drew Evans — has just debuted its collaborative campaign with classic American label Eddie Bauer. Referencing Evans’ fond memories of the ’90s – early 2000s, the collection looks to show how the Eddie Bauer name found its way into hip-hop and the early days of streetwear.
hypebeast.com
clothsurgeon’s New "Gallery" Collection Is All About Layers
Clothsurgeon, aka Rav Matharu, is best known for reworked and upcycled garment production and the Leeds-born designer has just presented a new “Gallery” collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Over recent times, the Savile Row-based label has opened its new flagship store — which Hypebeast looked inside — and has...
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY and Drake's OVO Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
CASETiFY is releasing its first-ever collaboration with Drake‘s OVO, just in time to celebrate the artist’s newest joint album release with 21 Savage. The phone accessories company is releasing a simple two-piece collaboration that features an iPhone and AirPods and AirPods Pro case. OVO was founded in 2008 by Toronto superstar Drake and his business partners Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib. The brand has been known to release its own premium clothing and outerwear pieces as well as home goods inspired by its Canadian roots.
hypebeast.com
Brown Leather Covers the New Balance 2002R "Toast"
A busy year for New Balance, its myriad of collaborations has been paired with a carefully crafted arrangement of its staple silhouettes. Between key models such as the 550, 2002R and its 990 series, fans of the American sportswear brand have enjoyed another year of footwear offerings. Continuing to lead the charge, the 2002R has appeared in a new “Toast” look that sees the sneaker favor an entirely leather upper.
hypebeast.com
NEW TENDENCY Unveils Rimowa “As Seen By” Installation at Kant Garagen
Contemporary design studio NEW TENDENCY just opened an exhibition in collaboration with Rimowa, taking place at the monumental Kant-Garagen — an iconic Bauhaus six-story parking lot in Charlottenburg, Berlin. Titled “As Seen By,” the traveling exhibition features familiar Rimowa luggage completely re-contextualized in NEW TENDENCY’s creative vision that amplifies...
hypebeast.com
adidas Originals’ EQT 93 Sandal Gets a Brown Makeover
Adidas Originals has dived back into its archives and presented a fresh addition of its EQT 93 Sandal — and this time it is available in a brown colorway. The new sandal delivers an all-new feel to the slip-on silhouette and is bringing a slight shine of Summer to the Winter season. Designed with a breezy construction, the sandal arrives with textile fabrications and airy overlays in mesh. Furthermore, the EQT is hit with an all-over brown hue and also features an adjustable foot strap designed to keep the foot sturdy.
hypebeast.com
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
hypebeast.com
Sophie Bille Brahe Looks to the Clouds for New Jewelery Box
Clouds have become a repeated motif throughout much of the work of Sophie Bille Brahe. The Danish jeweler often looks to the sky for inspiration, before transforming the shapes observed into silhouettes for objects. Now, she turns her attention to a trinket box, which takes on the form of a...
hypebeast.com
Dover Street Market Opens New Store in Beijing
After twelve years at Beijing’s Taikoo Li Sanlitun mall, Dover Street Market is now moving its sole outpost in China to the luxury shopping complex WF Central, located a few minutes walk from the city’s historical Forbidden City landmark. First launched out of London in 2004 by Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo and her husband Adrian Joffe, DSM later expanded to locations in Tokyo, New York, Singapore, and Beijing.
hypebeast.com
Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide
The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
hypebeast.com
Fumito Ganryu Reunites With Converse for Baskate Shoes Collab
Japanese designer Fumito Ganryu just unveiled a second collaboration with Converse under his eponymous label. Introducing the Baskate Shoes, a pair that combine the functionality of basketball sneakers and skateboarding shoes. Its silhouette is based on Converse’s ERX 260 model, which was a huge hit amongst NBA superstars during the 1980s.
hypebeast.com
Hender Scheme and The North Face Reconnect for Luxe Camping Accessories
Continuing a collaboration that started in Fall/Winter 2020, leather goods specialist Hender Scheme and The North Face come together once again for the duo’s final joint project. Presented under the theme of “Things that change and things that do not change,” the two brands deliver a collection that promotes harmony amidst their distinct identities — symbolizing contrasting themes such as “nature and city” and “outdoor and indoor.”
hypebeast.com
New Balance Rolls Out Another Fall-Inspired 990v3 MADE in USA
The fall colorways keep flowing as New Balance rolled out a tasteful new iteration of the 990v3. Designed by Teddy Santis, the sneaker is dressed in a smooth dark chocolate leather upper with olive and violet accents. Cream laces complement the base, along with a grey tongue, a punchy orange sockliner and a black “N” logo. Rounding the MADE in USA edition, the sneaker comes equipped with a mix of neutral tones on an ENCAP-cushioned midsole.
Comments / 0