Adidas Originals has dived back into its archives and presented a fresh addition of its EQT 93 Sandal — and this time it is available in a brown colorway. The new sandal delivers an all-new feel to the slip-on silhouette and is bringing a slight shine of Summer to the Winter season. Designed with a breezy construction, the sandal arrives with textile fabrications and airy overlays in mesh. Furthermore, the EQT is hit with an all-over brown hue and also features an adjustable foot strap designed to keep the foot sturdy.

2 DAYS AGO