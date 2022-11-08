Read full article on original website
blockworks.co
Binance US, Coinbase, Curve in Bidding War for BlockFi Credit Card Customers
Binance US and Coinbase are among the bidders for the BlockFi credit card program and its associated customers, Blockworks has learned, while smaller fintech competitor Curve is also in the hunt for the approximately 87,500 BlockFi accounts. BlockFi suspended withdrawals on Thursday November 12, saying that it was not able...
blockworks.co
Solana Community Remains Bullish Despite FTX Fallout
An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Solana, once championed as the “Ethereum Killer” has seen the price of its native token SOL tank by roughly 47% over the past week dominated by the FTX train wreck. SOL is the...
blockworks.co
Crypto Erases Gains, FTX Token Slips Further on Bankruptcy News
FTT has tanked around 19% in the past 24 hours, putting its seven-day decline at roughly 90%, while bitcoin and ether erase Thursday’s gains. On news that the carnage in the crypto space will impact far more than one exchange, tokens slipped Friday, and FTX coin led the decline following news of the firm’s bankruptcy.
blockworks.co
Funds Are SHIB? Crypto.com Reserves Are 20% Memecoin
According to a wallet analysis published by Crypto dot com CEO Kris Mars Marszalek on his official Twitter feed, 20% of all reserves at the exchange are held in the highly speculative memecoin shiba inu (SHIB). As fear of crypto contagion from the FTX meltdown spreads, Marszalek seems eager to...
blockworks.co
Ontario Teachers Fund Sank $95M in Failed FTX Empire
The Ontario Teachers Pension Fund backed crypto exchange FTX to invest in digital asset infrastructure, rather than any one particular token. In Ontario, a teachers’ pension fund is swept up in the current crypto crisis following sizable investments in FTX over the past year. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan...
blockworks.co
FTX Staff Lost ‘Significant Portions’ of Net Worth on Exchange
A former FTX executive said he sent $700,000 to the embattled crypto exchange just before it suspended withdrawals earlier this week. The meltdown of crypto exchange FTX is heavily impacting markets — but on a more personal level, employees who believed they worked for one of the most credible crypto platforms are reeling.
blockworks.co
Grim Outlook for Bitcoin, Ether Prices as ‘More Bodies to Surface’
Analysts believe crypto, led by bitcoin and ether, could be headed for further sell-offs as the market reels from the FTX debacle. Crypto analysts are predicting further turbulence for bitcoin and ether prices over the next nine months, as the industry picks up the pieces following the shock collapse of FTX.
EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?
Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy
blockworks.co
What Backs Tether? 58% US Treasurys and a Mess of Other Stuff
The latest Tether disclosure shows a marked increase in US Treasurys, but its rival stablecoins are still favoring them far more. In its latest quarterly assurance report, Tether indicates the top stablecoin’s reserves have seen a reduction in undisclosed commercial paper holdings in favor of US Treasurys. The report,...
blockworks.co
Tornado Cash Redesignation: Does it Change Anything for US Users?
Even as crypto melted down over the FTX debacle, the US Treasury amended the basis it used to sanction crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, after lawsuits argued the government can’t enforce such a ban on open-source technology. On Tuesday 8th November, the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets...
blockworks.co
FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Resigns, Bankruptcy Proceedings Begin
In a notice posted to the FTX official Twitter account this morning, FTX announced that Sam Bankman-Fried would be stepping down from his position as CEO of the FTX Group. Approximately 130 companies affiliated with Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group have also commenced voluntary bankruptcy proceedings, according to the note. New...
blockworks.co
Bahamas Regulator Freezes FTX Assets
FTX’s Bahamas-based subsidiary is now facing a local regulator’s inquiry into accusations of impropriety when it comes to its safeguarding of customer funds. A Bahamas securities regulator on Thursday froze the assets of the local subsidiary of beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas also...
blockworks.co
FTX is Bankrupt But You Can Still Trade Crypto There
Bankrupt FTX continues to allow crypto trade despite customers’ inability to withdraw funds. As of 3 pm ET, trading on both the FTX.com website and the FTX mobile app are functioning normally. According to FTX’s website, there has been over $200 million in volume of spot bitcoin traded over...
blockworks.co
FTX NFTs Provided Loophole For Non-Bahamas Residents Wanting to Withdraw Funds
One NFT sold for $10 million on the FTX NFT marketplace, and the only logical conclusion is it was a way to retrieve frozen USD balances. FTX Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US, and customers have been scrambling to get their money off the platform — by any means necessary.
