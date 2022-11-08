West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis.

Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say.

It is believed Lewis was traveling from Memphis and going to his home in West Memphis when the shooting occurred.

The I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River was blocked for several hours Monday night while police conducted an investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

