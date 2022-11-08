ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis.

Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say.

Two shot at Southeast Memphis apartment complex

It is believed Lewis was traveling from Memphis and going to his home in West Memphis when the shooting occurred.

The I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River was blocked for several hours Monday night while police conducted an investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

