Siskiyou County, CA

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said.

With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.

The original story is below.

A 26-year-old woman vanished while driving from California to Oregon, police said.

Camille Rose Markovich was last heard from when she was near Eureka on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 6, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post.

“Our daughter Camille did not reach her Selma, Oregon home while traveling from Cotati last evening,” Markovich’s mother wrote on Facebook.

Police said based on cellphone records, Markovich may be near “Highway 101, Highway 299 or Highway 96.”

Markovich was driving a black 2017 Subaru Outback with a cracked windshield and an Oregon license plate, 210MME, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-792-4611.

Cotati is about 50 miles northwest of San Francisco.

Missing couple in motor coach found safe at campground in Oregon, authorities say

Kansas City police locate 27-year-old woman missing since Saturday evening

11-year-old missing from his home in Fresno. Police asking public to be on the lookout

ghostess
4d ago

dam it... her pic is so small and her vehicle. she's missing! can we get a clear pic of her and her vehicle so if someone sees it/her they have a better visual? I hope they find her safe.

3
The Sacramento Bee

