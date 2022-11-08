ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Cardinals: These are the ways St. Louis can free up more payroll

John Mozeliak has multiple routes to free up payroll this offseason. According to recent payroll projections, the St. Louis Cardinals are projected to have about $165 million in committed salary via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With a projected budget of $180-$185 million for Opening Day this year, that leaves St. Louis with about $15-$20 million to spend this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salina Post

Kansas City Royals announce roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

When will announcers stop mentioning Tyreek Hill during Chiefs games?

If you’ve watched every Chiefs game on TV this season, you’ll know the announcers mention the Chiefs being without Tyreek Hill each game. The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 at the midway point of the season and vying for the top spot in the AFC. Through these eight games, Chiefs fans have had to sit through games where the announcers constantly bring up one name: Tyreek Hill, who no longer plays for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Tyreek Hill clears air on Patrick Mahomes story

Tyreek Hill, who created a stir this summer when he seemingly dissed his former teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said Friday his words were taken out of context. After he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, the speedy receiver praised his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Overlooked takeaways from the Chiefs win over Jaguars

Let’s take a look at some important yet overlooked aspects of the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The Kansas City Chiefs put up a strong effort in a home win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Despite making a few early mistakes, the Chiefs largely settled in on both sides of the ball to take care of business against a young but talented Jags team that played scrappy football and showed promise after getting themselves into an early hole.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10

With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

