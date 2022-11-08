Read full article on original website
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Cardinals: These are the ways St. Louis can free up more payroll
John Mozeliak has multiple routes to free up payroll this offseason. According to recent payroll projections, the St. Louis Cardinals are projected to have about $165 million in committed salary via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With a projected budget of $180-$185 million for Opening Day this year, that leaves St. Louis with about $15-$20 million to spend this offseason.
Kansas City Royals announce roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
Houston Astros road back to World Series in 2023 just took a turn
After appearing that the Houston Astros would likely have both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click back in 2023 for a run at a repeat World Series title, things changed dramatically on Friday. James Click not returning to Houston Astros in general manager role. As reported by Chander...
Chiefs to wear commemorative patch for Derrick Thomas’ father vs. Jaguars
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing something special to honor the legacy of late Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas and his father.
When will announcers stop mentioning Tyreek Hill during Chiefs games?
If you’ve watched every Chiefs game on TV this season, you’ll know the announcers mention the Chiefs being without Tyreek Hill each game. The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 at the midway point of the season and vying for the top spot in the AFC. Through these eight games, Chiefs fans have had to sit through games where the announcers constantly bring up one name: Tyreek Hill, who no longer plays for the Chiefs.
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders declares himself run defense of Kansas City
Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is staking his claim as 'Run Nation' in Kansas City, declaring himself as the team's run defense.
OBJ wants to narrow list down to five teams; Chiefs are included
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to ESPN, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would like to narrow his list of teams down to five, including the Chiefs. The other four teams on the list are the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. Beckham Jr. is hoping to sign with a team […]
Tyreek Hill clears air on Patrick Mahomes story
Tyreek Hill, who created a stir this summer when he seemingly dissed his former teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said Friday his words were taken out of context. After he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, the speedy receiver praised his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that he...
Overlooked takeaways from the Chiefs win over Jaguars
Let’s take a look at some important yet overlooked aspects of the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The Kansas City Chiefs put up a strong effort in a home win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Despite making a few early mistakes, the Chiefs largely settled in on both sides of the ball to take care of business against a young but talented Jags team that played scrappy football and showed promise after getting themselves into an early hole.
Royals looking to add right-handed bat, open to dealing from MLB roster
The Royals are interested in adding an experienced right-handed hitter this offseason, general manager J.J. Picollo tells Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The first-year baseball ops leader suggested the team’s defensive flexibility afforded them the ability to scour the market at multiple positions. “The nice thing is, we have a...
Updated AFC Playoff picture after Bills lose to Vikings in Week 10
With two of the NFL’s best battling one another, the Buffalo Bills match versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 has profound AFC Playoff implications. Right now, Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen are going head-to-head when it comes to battling for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback. The Bills entered the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites, but a revitalized Vikings offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and T.J. Hockenson challenged the Bills into overtime. A tied 30-30 game in regulation ended 33-30 in overtime in favor of Minnesota, but this game doesn’t undermine either team’s chances at winning the big game.
