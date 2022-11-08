Lisa Prince-Clark, DNP, has the phrase “Teaching: not in it for the income but for the outcome” on her LinkedIn page. She has been a nurse at Augusta University Medical Center since 1999 and an assistant professor in the College of Nursing since 2015. To her, nursing is caring, and whether on the hospital floor or in the classroom, compassion is her core value.

