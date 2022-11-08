Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta University IRB Office introduces new community outreach efforts
Research is a fundamental necessity in numerous fields from the arts and social sciences to health sciences and health care. While it is important for research to be conducted, there still needs to be strict rules around how, when and why research is conducted — along with who is included — particularly in dealing with human subjects.
Nursing professor teaches students ‘compassion, love and loyalty’
Lisa Prince-Clark, DNP, has the phrase “Teaching: not in it for the income but for the outcome” on her LinkedIn page. She has been a nurse at Augusta University Medical Center since 1999 and an assistant professor in the College of Nursing since 2015. To her, nursing is caring, and whether on the hospital floor or in the classroom, compassion is her core value.
Nursing alumna honors legacy of scholarship namesake
Capt. Cristina Lukas (McCrary) graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Augusta University’s College of Nursing in May 2018 and received her commission as an active duty Army nurse from the Jaguar Battalion. While pursuing her degree, Lukas applied for and received the Col. Vera...
