Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
news3lv.com
Cortez Masto, Lombardo now projected winners in close Nevada races
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two races with all eyes on Nevada since Tuesday appear to finally have their results. The Nevada Senate and Governor's races have been neck to neck since Election Day, but in the end, incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto will once again be senator of Nevada while Shierrfi Joe Lombardo will be the new governor of Nevada.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
SFGate
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
news3lv.com
Nye County clerk tempers hand count expectations, calls it a 'test'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One day after Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf finally began his controversial hand count plan, he appeared to step back from previous claims and said it amounted to a “test.”. “In any system conversion, if you wanted to change, you wouldn't just shut off...
84 votes separate incumbent Democrat, Republican in Clark County race
Just 84 votes separated incumbent Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and his challenger Drew Johnson in the race for the District F seat on the commission as of Saturday.
news3lv.com
Why Nevada election results are taking days
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate, House and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark...
Republican Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race against Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race.
2news.com
All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race
Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
US Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 93% of Nevada ballots counted
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call. Friday afternoon, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals, narrowing the gap between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt to less than 1,000 votes.
news3lv.com
Gov. Steve Sisolak releases statement conceding to Sheriff Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement on the state of the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday evening. While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.
news3lv.com
Culinary Union door knocking to help Clark County voters cure ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the Culinary Union were out on Friday and plan to be out this weekend knocking on voters' doors and calling them, urging them to fix the issues with their ballots so their votes can be counted. Linda Hunt is one of 200 Culinary...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
Democrats win majority in Nevada State Assembly, Senate races
While the country waits for the results of Nevada's Senate race, Democrats have emerged from midterms with significant majorities in both the Nevada Assembly and the state Senate.
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Why can't Nevada count votes as fast as more populated states like Florida?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For the second election in a row, impatient eyes around the nation are glaring at Nevada, wondering when midterm winners will be declared. After all, power in the US Senate hangs in the balance. If one were to glance at the Twitter feeds of Nevada’s...
Pat Spearman concedes to Pamela Goynes-Brown in North Las Vegas mayor race
Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman has conceded the race for North Las Vegas mayor to her opponent, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
Nevada Democrats running for U.S. House issue victory statements
Following three very tight races, the Democratic incumbents running for re-election in U.S. House Districts 1, 3, and 4 each issued victory statements on Friday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
