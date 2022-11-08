ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Cortez Masto, Lombardo now projected winners in close Nevada races

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two races with all eyes on Nevada since Tuesday appear to finally have their results. The Nevada Senate and Governor's races have been neck to neck since Election Day, but in the end, incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto will once again be senator of Nevada while Shierrfi Joe Lombardo will be the new governor of Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Why Nevada election results are taking days

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate, House and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race

Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Gov. Steve Sisolak releases statement conceding to Sheriff Joe Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement on the state of the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday evening. While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy