Brooklyn, NY

Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is ‘being unwittingly used to promote hatred and antisemitism’

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 5 days ago
NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on Monday that he believes Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is being “used” to spread antisemitic messages amid the controversy surrounding his tweet promoting an antisemitic film.

Last week, the Brooklyn Nets last week suspended the 30-year-old star for at least five games without pay due to his failure to take accountability for his actions, adding they were “dismayed” that Irving “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs” during a media session.

During an appearance on “CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper,” Abdul-Jabbar said Irving was spreading hate whether he intended to or not.

“Well, I think Kyrie has to understand what’s happening. He’s being unwittingly used to promote hatred and antisemitism,” Abdul-Jabbar told Tapper. “And even though he doesn’t see himself as being antisemitic, by joining forces and making posts like that, he can be used, and I think that’s what’s happened.”

Abdul-Jabbar added that Irving’s actions have harmed marginalized communities, with Tapper also noting recent antisemitic remarks from Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson and rapper and fashion designer Ye.

“I think the lack of awareness of the harm that they’re doing, both to the black community and to other communities, the LGBT community, Latinx community, all of these marginalized communities are all really in one lump. If we don’t try to protect everyone, we won’t protect anyone,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

“We have to have that attitude about it. And make sure that all marginalized groups receive the same protection as the groups that are used to giving that protection and feeling safe.”

Abdul-Jabbar’s remark comes after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Thursday denouncing Irving’s “reckless decision” to share a film with antisemitic material, adding that he plans to meet with the star player next week to discuss the matter.

In a now-deleted post, Irving tweeted a link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a 2018 film based on a 2015 book of the same name, which contains a number of antisemitic tropes.

Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA legend Charles Barkley are among those who have publicly criticized Irving for his tweet and refusal to apologize until he was suspended.

Nike also announced on Friday that it had suspended its relationship with Irving and canceled the release of his ninth signature shoe, saying in a statement that the company has no tolerance for “hate speech” and “antisemitism.”

Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time league MVP, penned a column last month criticizing Irving for sharing a conspiracy video from InfoWars host Alex Jones, urging companies to drop their sponsorship deals with the athlete.

Sweet Drank
5d ago

Someone has yet to answer what is Antismetic (please know the definition) about what is in the film and or what Kyrie said that was Antismetic.

Leo R
5d ago

My question is what is soon Antisemitic?? can someone pinpoint exactly from the book and video that is Antisemitic. Also all those jumping on board with that narrative. did you even watch the documentary or read the book??

Michelle Slater
5d ago

ohh this what y'all doing...using the ELDERS to attack the YOUNG folk....YALL NOT FOOLING NOBODY!!!# TEAM KYRIE AND KANYE

