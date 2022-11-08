Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade ties.
Labor: Job growth complicates inflation fight
The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: In this bizarro economy, good news can also mean bad news, said Catherine Rampell in The Washington Post. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, leading Democrats to brag last week about "record-breaking job growth." Yet the strong demand for workers "is likely still troubling central bank officials," who have pointed to labor shortages as a contributor to inflation, since desperate employers typically raise wages to attract or retain workers. So the Fed wants "signs that the labor market is solid but cooling a little." It didn't...
Biden huddles with Japan, SKorea on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before all three sat down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. Biden opened by offering condolences for a crowd surge during Halloween festivities in Seoul that killed more than 150 people, saying the U.S. had grieved with South Korea. “We face real challenges, but our countries are more aligned than ever,” Biden said.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
