The County Assemblies' Charity Balls Return for Fairfield High School Students in 2023
Fairfield, CT - The County Assemblies, Inc., the non-profit organization that sponsors both the County Assembly Charity Ball for high school juniors and the Red & White Charity Ball for high school seniors announces the return of our Charity Balls in 2023 after a two-year pandemic pause! CA will be celebrating its 85th Anniversary during the events in 2023, and for the first time, it has invited all students from the Class of 2024 to the County Assembly Charity Ball and all students from the Class of 2023 to the Red & White Charity Ball. Students that attend Fairfield Ludlowe and Fairfield Warde High Schools and those from the Classes of 2024 and 2023 that reside in Fairfield, yet attend another high school, are invited to attend the events. The price is $185 per couple as each student attends the Charity Balls with a guest/escort.
American Legion and Ridgefield Exchange Club's Veterans Appreciation Dinner
The Exchange Club of Ridgefield (XCR) hosted a Veterans Appreciation Event for American Legion Post 78 (Ridgefield) commemorating Veterans Day, at the Red Rooster Pub. The American Post 78 contingent was led by Commander George Besse and Adjunct George Schuster. Awards and honors for Veterans of the Year went to...
Darien Human Services Thanksgiving Drive
Now more than ever, your neighbors need your help. Food insecurity is becoming more and more prevalent in our area. With food prices increasing, it is getting difficult to put food on the table for some neighbors. Darien Human Services Department welcomes donations of gift cards to local grocery stores...
The Prospector is Popping and Sparkling at Eight!
Happy 8th Birthday to The Prospector in Ridgefield!. Time flies when you're changing the way the world views employment for adults with disabilities. Since 2014, more than 280 Prospects have worked with pride and fortitude, 750,000+ hours of meaningful employment have been paid out in paychecks equally $15,000,000 and courageous, determined, talented adults have developed confidence in their vast abilities.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Lux Media Solutions
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lux Media...
Ridgefield Honors and Thanks Veterans, George Schuster Reflects on Service During Vietnam War Assigned to Tanker USS Kankakee
Today, Veterans Day 2022, the community joined together at Veteran's Garden, outside of the Lounsbury House, to honor Ridgefield’s veterans as well as all of America’s 21,700,000 veterans. The annual event, organized by Commander George Besse and the American Legion Post 78, included patriotic songs sung by Ridgefield’s...
Redding Home for Sale: The Cedar House, 29 Chestnut Woods Road
The Cedar House - designed by award-winning local architect, Peter Coffin, in the grand lodge craftsman style on 2.58 scenic acres in a premier West Redding location. This retreat-like home was inspired by nature to capture seasonal beauty from every angle. The private setting is surrounded by mature trees and...
New Milford Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run, thank community for help
The New Milford Police Department located the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run on November 8, 2022. We would like to thank everyone who provided information related to this tragic incident. If anyone has additional information, please contact Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133 or This email address is being protected...
New Canaan Town Council holds Public Hearing on proposed cell tower this Wednesday, November 16
The Town Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:00 pm on a proposed cell tower on Town-owned property at 769 Ponus Ridge Road approximately 900 feet behind West School. At the November 16th meeting, the Town Council will hear presentations about the need for improved...
