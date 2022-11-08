Read full article on original website
Four of five suspects arrested in Morgan City shooting
Four of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one have been arrested according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
Meth, theft arrests reported by Morgan City police
Morgan City police made arrests on methamphetamine possession and theft charges Monday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 69 calls for service in the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Rebecca Martin, 50, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries along N Acadian Thwy. W at North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (November 9) afternoon crash along North Acadian Thruway West at North Street. The incident occurred around noon and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent...
Baton Rouge man arrested after stolen gun, money and more found during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 8. The traffic stop took place after a detective noticed that the driver of an Infiniti sedan was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle was Reiquawhn Allikke Washington,...
Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
Linda Harvey Singleton
Linda Harvey Singleton, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Patterson, LA, passed away on November 7, 2022 at Terrebonne General Hospital at 3:58 AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Union Bethel in Amelia, LA., from 11:00 AM until funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial following in the church cemetery.
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
Fatal accident takes life of Houma man
A driver is dead after a high speed accident last night on Louisiana Highway 56 and the Thompson Road Extension. The deadly crash occurred just before 2am and took the life of 48-year-old Cody Schexnayder of Houma.
Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home surrenders to police
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette Tuesday arrested a suspect without violence, police said. The situation in the 200 block of West End Avenue near Delord Street ended when Darrell Anderson surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center […]
Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Baton Rouge bank in late October. Dozens of people had serious hand injuries caused by portable generators, and the lights on some SUVs may make it harder for you to see.
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials working to identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby...
Minor injuries reported after trailer flips in two-vehicle accident on Joor Rd.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department and Central Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash a little after 12 p.m. on Joor Rd. between McCullough Rd. and Denham Rd. One of those vehicles was towing a trailer at the time of the crash. That vehicle was heading...
Police: Man arrested after he took neighbor's dog, set it loose in parking lot
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police say a man took his neighbor's dog and set it loose outside a business because he was fed up with the animal coming onto his property. The dog was identified as two-year-old Tarzan. For three weeks, a family has been fostering the chocolate Lab. They say he got out on Sunday by accident.
Houma man arrested for Rape, 2 counts Molestation of Juvenile under the age of 13
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, of Houma, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile under the age of 13, and First-Degree Rape in connection with the investigation.
