Morgan City, LA

wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Meth, theft arrests reported by Morgan City police

Morgan City police made arrests on methamphetamine possession and theft charges Monday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 69 calls for service in the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Rebecca Martin, 50, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Linda Harvey Singleton

Linda Harvey Singleton, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Patterson, LA, passed away on November 7, 2022 at Terrebonne General Hospital at 3:58 AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Union Bethel in Amelia, LA., from 11:00 AM until funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial following in the church cemetery.
PATTERSON, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Fatal accident takes life of Houma man

A driver is dead after a high speed accident last night on Louisiana Highway 56 and the Thompson Road Extension. The deadly crash occurred just before 2am and took the life of 48-year-old Cody Schexnayder of Houma.
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

Armed man barricaded inside Lafayette home surrenders to police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette Tuesday arrested a suspect without violence, police said. The situation in the 200 block of West End Avenue near Delord Street ended when Darrell Anderson surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
CENTRAL, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Rape, 2 counts Molestation of Juvenile under the age of 13

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, of Houma, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile under the age of 13, and First-Degree Rape in connection with the investigation.
HOUMA, LA

