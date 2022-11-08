ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Election Day 2022

By Dan Hendrickson
 5 days ago
DES MOINES, IOWA — Election Day 2022 has arrived. You have until 8:00 p.m this evening, November 8th, to make your vote count. Once the polls close, join us as results come in and a new Congress and Iowa legislature are chosen by your votes tonight.

WHO 13

Rep. Konfrst elected as house minority leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Representative Jennifer Konfrst won re-election on Tuesday night, and once again was elected to a leadership position in the Iowa House. Rep. Konfrst, (D) from Windsor Heights, was the first female to hold a leadership position for democrats in the Iowa House during the 89th general assembly. Now, for two […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Insiders: Why Iowa saw ‘red wave’ and how Democrats hope to rebuild

The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — The Republican “red wave” of success hit Iowa but didn’t across the country. The 2022 election put Iowa Republicans in a position that they haven’t enjoyed since the election of 1954: The governor, both U.S. senators and all U.S. house members will be Republicans. The Insiders Segment […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Rep. Axne has a challenge for Nunn after he defeated her

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four years ago, Cindy Axne made history. But after two terms as one of the first women elected to Congress in the state’s history, she conceded defeat Wednesday afternoon. Her loss marked a brutal election for Democrats in prominent races in Iowa. Zach Nunn, the Republican state senator from Bondurant, defeated […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Gov. Reynolds appoints new Commandant of Iowa Veterans Home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — At the Iowa Veterans Cemetery Governor Kim Reynolds introduced her appointment for the Iowa Veterans Home Commandant. Todd Jacobus served 33 years in the Army, Army Reserve, and Iowa National Guard. His new position oversees not just the Veterans Home, but the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and the Iowa Department of Veteran’s Affairs. […]
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Full list of Iowa statehouse election winners

DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa house and senate election results

In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Local vet on what to do if you find lumps on your pet. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dr. Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about vaccines for cats and what...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed. Warren and Des Moines counties had technical issues that led to an administrative recount being called for by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Those recounts finished up on […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call

DES MOINES, Iowa — The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News. Axne, Iowa’s lone House Democrat, has represented the district covering Des Moines as […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa gun rights amendment passes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans approved adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution in Tuesday's election. If you don't see results above, click here. The "strict scrutiny" amendment needed a simple majority to pass. The language of the proposed amendment differs and expands upon what's listed in the...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Randy Feenstra re-elected to Congress in Iowa, AP reports

DES MOINES, IOWA – Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has easily won re-election to the US House of Representatives, the Associated Press is reporting. Feenstra was challenged by Democrat Ryan Melton in the heavily Republican district. This will be Feenstra’s second term in Congress.The Associated Press is calling the race...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?

As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa voters ready for ‘divisiveness’ to end after midterm elections

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Voters were heading to the polls today, and there were no problems with the tallies. Marshall County Auditor Nan Benson said there were around 4,500 absentee ballots and most of those have been returned. She added that the marking pens used on the ballot had raised some eyebrows, but no problems in […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa leaves $30 million childcare grant on the table

DES MOINES, Iowa — $30 million in federal funds for childcare are not coming to Iowa after the state failed to apply for a grant. However, the reason why the state never sent in its application depends on who you ask. Alex Murphy, the communications director for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said the state didn’t […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa promises ‘first in the nation’ voting security

DES MOINES, IOWA — Election day is here and that means all hands on deck for the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. To make sure the election is as secure as possible the office works with many other state and federal agencies to monitor any and all security threats. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What Iowans need to know before voting on Election Day

IOWA – It’s Election Day and polls across the state are open for Iowans to cast their ballots. Before you head out to vote, make sure you’re prepared with everything you need. First off, check to see whether your polling place has changed since the last election. You can do that on the Iowa Secretary […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa voters approve gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans voted Tuesday to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Charles Grassley elected to 8th term in US Senate, AP reports

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s longest-serving US Senator is returning to Washington, D.C. for another six years. Senator Charles Grassley has won the election for an eighth time, according to the Associated Press. The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Mike Franken, a retired Navy Admiral. Grassley was first elected...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Republican Georgia lieutenant governor: ‘The Trump drag factor is real’

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday said associations with former President Trump hurt GOP candidates in this week’s midterm elections. While Republicans are still expected to capture the House, their majority is likely to be smaller than expected. The Senate, meanwhile, is still up in the air after several nominees endorsed by the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

