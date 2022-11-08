ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office seeking clues in hit-and-run fatality

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body that was found on the side of the road early Tuesday.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officials with the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, near the intersection with Cooper Lee Drive, at around 3:40 a.m. A report came in that a driver saw the body.

Officials identified the body as that of William David Guthrie Jr., 44, who lived less than a half mile from where the discovery took place. The investigation is now a hit-and-run case. Investigators believe Guthrie left his home around 10 p.m. Monday and was walking to a nearby convenience store when he was hit.

Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check their camera footage relating to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO or the NC State Highway Patrol district office at (252) 726-5766.

Comments / 2

Warren Gibbs Jr
4d ago

I will never understand how anyone could hit anything and not stop and check out what the hit and to aid any assistance

WNCT

