CNYS Black Expo held at MVP Arena

By Jessie House
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Capital of New York State (CNYS) Black Expo is taking place at MVP Arena on November 19. The event promotes positive black culture and businesses while providing economic growth opportunities.

According to the CNYS Black Expo website , the event will provide attendees with health awareness information to support healthy living, along with providing small businesses with an opportunity to access a broad range of potential customers as well as the local community. The expo features vendors, speakers, activities and all-around fun for those who attend.

In attendance at the expo:

  • DJ Biz
  • DJ Mr. CEO
  • Albany Hip-Hop artist Upstate Bay
  • R&B Artists Sibie LaVoz
  • Afro-Pop recording artist Masta-E
  • Special performance by Slick Rick the Ruler

The expo will take place at the MVP Arena on November 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the MVP Arena website starting at $10.

