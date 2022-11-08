ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry, NH

Pee With Company in This Haunted Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bathroom

I recently discovered the hilariously wonderful Instagram account "Peeing in Portsmouth", which highlights the number one places to go number one in our charming lil' city!. Perhaps you're not fond of toilet talk, but you must admit that going to the bathroom is the ultimate equalizer. It puts all humans on the same playing field. Even Oprah pees! Sure, she might do her business on a porcelain throne made of 24 carat gold, but she goes through the same motions.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours

Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
BOSTON, MA
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream

If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Biggest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing for Good

This is your last year to explore, get lost, and celebrate the season in New England's grandest Christmas experience in the region, complete with a life-size Elf on the Shelf and other fun characters. Have you ever been to this extensive Christmas experience in New England, or even heard of...
ABINGTON, MA
A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater

Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
WINDHAM, NH
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
MAINE STATE
South Berwick, ME Police Look for Man Missing for Over a Week

South Berwick Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man last seen at his apartment over a week ago. Levi Brown, 31, who has a history of mental health issues, was last seen at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick November 3. He is believed to be driving a 2021 Nissan Kick with Massachusetts license plates PC 3KPC14. A missing poster for Brown created by his family said the car is a rental.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

