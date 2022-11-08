Read full article on original website
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Pee With Company in This Haunted Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bathroom
I recently discovered the hilariously wonderful Instagram account "Peeing in Portsmouth", which highlights the number one places to go number one in our charming lil' city!. Perhaps you're not fond of toilet talk, but you must admit that going to the bathroom is the ultimate equalizer. It puts all humans on the same playing field. Even Oprah pees! Sure, she might do her business on a porcelain throne made of 24 carat gold, but she goes through the same motions.
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours
Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
Fenway Park in Boston Was Transformed into TopGolf Course for the Dating App Bumble
It may be one of the most said phrases among single, divorced, and widowed people -- dating sucks. Dating truly feels impossible in 2022, especially since we live in a digital world. Dating Apps. While dating apps are meant to make life easier and more digital-friendly in a world where...
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream
If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
Biggest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing for Good
This is your last year to explore, get lost, and celebrate the season in New England's grandest Christmas experience in the region, complete with a life-size Elf on the Shelf and other fun characters. Have you ever been to this extensive Christmas experience in New England, or even heard of...
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater
Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
This 9-Year-Old Maine Girl’s Smart Decision to Call 911 Saved Her Mom’s Life
An incredible story out of southern Maine was recently shared on social media. It's a story about a heroic and determined little girl, who rose up when it mattered most. The York Police Department posted this amazing account of how 9-year-old Violet Gould helped save her mother Veronica's life. According...
South Berwick, ME Police Look for Man Missing for Over a Week
South Berwick Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man last seen at his apartment over a week ago. Levi Brown, 31, who has a history of mental health issues, was last seen at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick November 3. He is believed to be driving a 2021 Nissan Kick with Massachusetts license plates PC 3KPC14. A missing poster for Brown created by his family said the car is a rental.
