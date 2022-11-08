ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Two arrested following Everitt Ave. shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting. Deputies said on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a shooting on Everitt Avenue and found one victim shot in the shoulder. The BCSO arrested 19-year-old Vladislav Snitsar and charged him with aggravated battery […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County

A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Holiday Haul giveaway now underway in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Downtown Pensacola was decorated with holiday lights Wednesday evening -- and the Holiday Haul is now officially underway. From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, the shops on Palafox launched their 6th annual Holiday Haul event with shopping deals, holiday drinks, special pop-up vendors and more. "Your receipts from any...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

