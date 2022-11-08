Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
1 person taken to hospital following vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fire rescue says one person is being transported to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicyclist collided in Escambia County Saturday evening. According to officials, the collision happened at an Exxon gas station on W Navy Blvd. and N Corry Field Rd. around 5:30 p.m.
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
Stolen vehicle stopped trying to enter Eglin A.F.B., Okaloosa Co. deputies
EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 […]
Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
37-year-old man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 90 in Pensacola: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash on U.S. 90 and Guidy Lane in Escambia County early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at approximately 4:45 a.m., on Friday, a tan Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 90A approaching Guidy Lane in the outside […]
WEAR
Police: Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck on Highway 90 in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Milton Police, a pedestrian is suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Milton Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian reportedly has several broken bones after they were hit by a car trying to cross Grover Lane north of U.S. Highway 90.
WEAR
UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
Two arrested following Everitt Ave. shooting
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting. Deputies said on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a shooting on Everitt Avenue and found one victim shot in the shoulder. The BCSO arrested 19-year-old Vladislav Snitsar and charged him with aggravated battery […]
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Police investigating after 45-year-old woman found dead on First Street
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach police are investigating after they say a 45-year-old woman was found deceased behind a building on First Street Tuesday morning. Officers responded to 14 First Street SW in reference to a welfare check at around 6:24 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the...
WEAR
Cold weather shelter opens this weekend at Milton's Ferris Hill Baptist Church
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County's cold weather shelter will be open this Saturday and Sunday night. The shelter is located at 6848 Chaffin Street at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton. The cold weather shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in...
19-year-old Pensacola man dead after colliding with concrete barrier on I-110: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway […]
leesburg-news.com
First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County
A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
WEAR
Holiday Haul giveaway now underway in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Downtown Pensacola was decorated with holiday lights Wednesday evening -- and the Holiday Haul is now officially underway. From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, the shops on Palafox launched their 6th annual Holiday Haul event with shopping deals, holiday drinks, special pop-up vendors and more. "Your receipts from any...
WEAR
Pensacola woman sentenced to life for shooting neighbor 6 times in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Pensacola woman to life in Prison for attempted second degree murder on Wednesday. 72-year-old Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum was arrested back in 2020 for shooting her neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County...
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in Walton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Early Tuesday morning, officials say a 40-year-old Freeport man was traveling in the westbound lane on Rock Hill Road near Ed Brown Field Road and attempting a left turn.
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WEAR
'Seatbelts save lives': Florida Highway Patrol encourages public to wear seatbelts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Seatbelts save lives." That's the message from Florida Highway Patrol. In the last five days four people have died in car accidents in Escambia County -- including a 19-year-old driver who was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning. None of the victims were wearing seat belts,...
Comments / 0