Mountain Dudes’ owner transforming former Sammy’s Drive-In, Toby’s Cup again. Here’s what’s to come for P’burg area dining.

Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Despite delayed construction, Centre Square renovation didn’t burn Bacon Fest, organizers say
There was hope that the work being done to Easton’s Centre Square would be done in time for PA Bacon Fest, but by the time the grease started sizzling, there were still sections blocked off for construction. It was far from the hellscape it was just a week prior,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
If the proposed P’burg warehouse uses rail lines, we’re in for quite a mess | Letter
Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni before being shared with lehighvalleylive.com for publication. It is regarding town council’s recent vote on a zoning ordinance that would allow warehouse development on Howard Street. Hello Mayor Todd. Are you aware that any train departing...
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy reviews Little Falls, New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and self appointed pizza aficionado, has been touring the Garden State to get a taste of how we do our pizza. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy stops by local pizzerias to review their slices for his Youtube channel “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
So Merry! This NJ Christmas Tree Farm is Selling Colored Live Trees
These Christmas trees are amazing. YOU can have a pink Christmas tree. These are the coolest Christmas trees on the block. Once again this very cool New Jersey Christmas tree farm will have colored live trees:. Wykoff's Christmas Tree Farm brings us some really cool colors: pink, purple, dark blue,...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
Bushkill Drive shut by diesel spill in Forks Township
Bushkill Drive was shut Friday morning in Forks Township after a diesel spill, authorities say. The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. and shut the road between Kesslersville and Stocker Mill roads, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Emergency dispatches indicated vehicles had been sliding in the spill area....
NJ.com
‘Capturing the Killer Nurse.’ N.J. detectives, whistleblower share real story behind movie.
Bruce Ruck will never forget the day he got a call from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. It was a detective asking about digoxin, a drug used to treat heart failure.
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Detours In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A crash with serious injuries was causing several detours in Morris County on Saturday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 24 between Cliffwood Road and Fox Chase Road in Chester, police said on Facebook. Initial and unconfirmed reports requested Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter to the scene around...
Historic hotel commemorated on Easton’s holiday ornament
A historical Easton landmark will be adorning some Christmas trees this holiday season. The Easton Main Street Initiative this week unveiled its 2022 holiday ornament, which depicts the facade of what was the historic Mount Vernon Hotel, Sixth and Northampton streets. The building now occupies Two Rivers Brewing Company. This...
railernews.org
Opinion: Review of the best pizza in Newton
Whenever families tend to get tired of cooking, one of the safest and easiest options for a meal is pizza. Pizza is very popular around Newton, there are currently nine pizza places around town. Many gas stations sell pizza as well, such as Jumpstart, Caseys and Conoco. I love eating pizza for meals, my favorite part of pizza is, you can eat it warm for dinner and then eat it cold for lunch the next day.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 11-17)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
roi-nj.com
The Residences at Raritan Town Square achieves 100% leased
The Residences at Raritan Town Square, a collection of 140 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in suburban Hunterdon County, has achieved 100% lease-up less than 12 months after its launch, according to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities. Located at the intersection of Walter Foran Blvd. and Route 31,...
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
Hugh Moore Park facility that’s critical to shad program damaged by storm. Funding sought.
For decades, the Delaware River Shad Fishermen’s Association (DRSFA) has been a friend of area anglers and conservationists, with the volunteer-run organization working hard to support American shad conservation and restoration efforts on the Delaware River, as well as promote shad fishing and its recreational and economic-related benefits to the region.
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
Allentown’s effort to battle animal mill cruelty should be applauded | Letter
On Oct. 19, Allentown City Council took a major step toward battling animal mill cruelty. By passing Bill 76, a humane pet store ordinance, retail stores and sham rescues will no longer be able to sell puppies, kittens, or rabbits born in crowded, dirty cages to an overbred, under-socialized, and ill-treated mother. Allentown now joins a list of growing communities in Pennsylvania that have taken a stand against supporting the puppy mill pipeline, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Wilkinsburg, Sharpsburg, and Bellevue.
