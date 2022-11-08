Mountain Dudes’ owner transforming former Sammy’s Drive-In, Toby’s Cup again. Here’s what’s to come for P’burg area dining.

Whenever families tend to get tired of cooking, one of the safest and easiest options for a meal is pizza. Pizza is very popular around Newton, there are currently nine pizza places around town. Many gas stations sell pizza as well, such as Jumpstart, Caseys and Conoco. I love eating pizza for meals, my favorite part of pizza is, you can eat it warm for dinner and then eat it cold for lunch the next day.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO