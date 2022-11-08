ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Syracuse.com

Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
SYRACUSE, NY
WVNT-TV

Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday

A Red Flag Warning​​ is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect

The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 WHAM

Late week 'wash-out' possible

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
ROCHESTER, NY
WOMI Owensboro

Bundle Up, Kentuckians! It’s Going to Get Bone-Chillingly Cold This Weekend

His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOOD

Here Comes Winter (and Snow)

The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WETM

Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout. Some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.

