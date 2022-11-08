The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO