Welcome to CNY! Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm One Day, Lake Effect Snow the Next
Welcome to Central New York. Heavy rain one day. Lake effect snow the next. Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall, possibly as a hurricane in Florida later this week but its effects will hit Central New York. The downpour is expected by the end of the week in Central New York and it'll be followed by Old Man Winter bringing in a cold front to end the weekend.
Arctic Air building up north! This is a wake up call for Oklahoma! Winter is coming early!
Yes, it’s windy and very mild on Wednesday morning! However, Arctic Air is building up north and getting ready to pounce on the southern plains!. The first front arrives Thursday afternoon with showers and t’storms. Then the colder air arrives Thursday Night with temps dropping into the 30s by Friday morning.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
When Tropical Storm Nicole could impact the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Nicole transitions into a Tropical Storm, expected to intensify
Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!
Upated; Winter Storm Advisory
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees Thursday to snow on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the forecast will take a chilly turn with cold temperatures and lake effect rain and snow showers this weekend. From the 70s last weekend to 30s this weekend, get ready for this dose of weather whiplash!. The...
Calmer Sunday before rain and snow return to forecast for Metro Detroit: What to expect
The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.
Late week 'wash-out' possible
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
Bundle Up, Kentuckians! It’s Going to Get Bone-Chillingly Cold This Weekend
His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.
NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming North Dakota, Minnesota
Old Man Winter will be breaking down the door as the first snowstorm of the season is expected to be a whopper Wednesday night through Friday, with parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota staring down the potential of 1-2 feet of snow. The newest snow predictions from the National...
Blizzard blasts the northern Plains with over a foot of snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a major winter storm in the northern Plains that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana as the system races eastward Thursday and Friday.
Here Comes Winter (and Snow)
The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.
Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking
Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow. The...
Hurricane Type Rain For New York State This Week
It is November and that should mean we are talking turkey, holiday decorations and deals and the threat of snow! While all of those are in play this month here in New York State, we can add hurricane type rain to the list of discussions. The forecast for the next...
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout. Some...
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
