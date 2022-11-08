After bursting into life in spectacular fashion, Pakistan and England meet in the T20 World Cup final, on Sunday, 12 years after they last faced off at this tournament. On their day, England are unstoppable but their best form can be elusive, while the Men in Green have a habit of losing when they should win and winning when they're expected to lose. You never know what you're going to get from these two teams. Read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) for the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

1 DAY AGO