Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger
The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer
Aaron Judge stunned the baseball world when he rejected the New York Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer. Many doubted the calculated risk that Judge, who has had a history of injuries in his career, was taking by essentially betting on himself. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones. Aaron Judge himself was doubting […] The post Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get Anthony Rizzo free agency update amid Aaron Judge uncertainty
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are free agents. The New York Yankees extended both the qualifying offer. Judge will certainly not take it, but there is a chance Rizzo might. And even if Rizzo does not accept it, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes New York has a strong chance of resigning the veteran first baseman, per MLB Network on Twitter.
Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move
The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker. “The Rays have traded 1B Ji-Man Choi to the […] The post Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hal Steinbrenner reveals Yankees’ Aaron Judge conversations as free agency begins
Hal Steinbrenner recently revealed that he’s had “positive” conversations with Aaron Judge since the season came to an end, per Bryan Hoch and Meredith Marakovits. “I have had more than one conversation with Aaron (Judge), since the season ended,” Steinbrenner said. “I’ll leave it at that. Very positive conversation.”
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Brian Cashman’s comments on Yankees trade ‘inquiries’ don’t bode well for Gleyber Torres
The New York Yankees had a sorely disappointing exit to the 2022 season. The larger the disappointment, the greater the propensity for change. The latest comments from Yankees GM Brian Cashman hint that the team is opening its ears and trade phone lines to the possibility of said change – particularly on the infield. Via […] The post Brian Cashman’s comments on Yankees trade ‘inquiries’ don’t bode well for Gleyber Torres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Dodgers should not trade Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger is one of the likeliest players to be traded this offseason. If the Dodgers tender the centerfielder a contract, LA could look to move him for younger pieces. However, there is an argument to be made in reference to now not being the best time to trade Bellinger. There is no denying the […] The post 2 reasons Dodgers should not trade Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros lock down bullpen star on 3-year, $34.5 million extension
The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy
The Boston Red Sox have quite a bit of work to do in the offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East, and they have shown interest in trading for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. The initial report emanates from Boston Globe columnist Alex Speier, and the move would appear to make sense […] The post Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander will turn 40-years old in February. Nevertheless, the 2022 Cy Young hopeful will receive plenty of interest on the MLB free agent market. But where should Verlander sign in what could be the final contract of his historic career. There are 3 teams that standout as good fits for Verlander. One team is […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Click not the only key Astros firing after World Series
The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan. Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on. Click was originally...
Rangers swing another trade, dealing infielder to Reds
The Texas Rangers have been wheeling and dealing to kick off the 2022 offseason. They pulled off a deal with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night for Jake Odorizzi in an effort to boost their starting rotation, and they have continued their trading ways on Thursday morning by sending Nick Solak to the Cincinnati Reds.
Dodgers make final Justin Turner contract decision, but there’s a catch
Justin Turner has been a fixture in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the last 9 years, but it seems quite likely that the veteran third baseman will be wearing a new uniform in 2023. Turner’s contract had a $16 million option for the upcoming season, but the Dodgers did...
Pablo Lopez trade: 3 teams that must deal for Marlins ace
The MLB offseason is upon us, and while the free agent market will command most of the attention on the hot stove, the trade market also figures to see a lot of action. We have already seen a couple of trades get made this offseason, and it looks like another big trade may get made soon, as the Miami Marlins are reportedly open to trading starting pitcher Pablo Lopez this offseason.
