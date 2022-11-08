Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Related
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider
Editor's Note: "5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms
The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day injured list. — David Bote, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza and Franmil Reyes cleared waivers...
Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer
As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has until Tuesday to do so. Contreras is one of 14 players across MLB to receive a qualifying offer — a...
As offseason begins, Sox' Hahn’s attention turns to trades
The White Sox have their manager in place after officially hiring Pedro Grifol last week. Now comes the hard part: Making sure they have the right players. A number of issues impacted the White Sox in 2022 as they finished .500 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2019, including injuries and underperformance across the roster.
Cubs met with Boras to discuss Correa, Bogaerts
The Cubs met with agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings Tuesday to discuss All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, among other Boras clients, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer. Boras is among a number of agents the Cubs have met with this week with free agency...
Why Willson Contreras free agency looks like waiting game
LAS VEGAS — After four days of GM meetings chatter with agents and MLB executives, perhaps the two biggest indicators of Willson Contreras’ free agent market have become clear:. The July trade market. And this one. Contreras, who is expected in the coming days to turn down Thursday’s...
Bogaerts, Bell, Bellinger buzz for Cubs as GM Meetings close
LAS VEGAS — The bustle, the buzz, the bells, the beeps, the spinning and dinging all day and through the night. “It definitely felt like the Winter Meetings,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Thursday as he and the Cubs wrapped up four days of whatcha-got, whatcha-want chatter at the annual GM Meetings.
Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season
Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games. Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league that brings in the most revenue and they certainly do not have the highest net worth in baseball.
Why Claypool sees Bears tenure succeeding where Steelers run failed
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool doesn't know exactly why his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers fizzled out. It's rare for a high draft pick with a successful early-career track record to be traded while on his rookie contract. But that's what happened when the Steelers sent Claypool to the...
Getsy: Fields made 'miraculous' plays, but has to keep building
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Like almost everyone watching, Luke Getsy couldn't believe his eyes when Bears quarterback Justin Fields sent a seismic shock through Soldier Field with a 61-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with not that type of talk,"...
10 observations: Hawks steal point but lose to Kings in OT
The Blackhawks fell to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks were severely outplayed during 5-on-5 action, where the scoring chances were 29-9 in favor of the Kings, according to Natural Stat Trick. They stole a point by pushing this game to overtime but Kevin Fiala eventually scored the game-winner with 1.4 seconds left to give Los Angeles the well-deserved second point. It felt inevitable.
Podcast: Are the Hawks coming back down to earth?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether the Blackhawks are coming back down to earth following a 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles. The guys also talk about how the struggles from other NHL teams could lead to a crowded trade market, GM Kyle Davidson telling ESPN's Emily Kaplan that there have been "zero" trade conversations surrounding Patrick Kane, the potential interest level in Seth Jones, and the three Blackhawks defensemen prospects projected to be on Team Canada's World Juniors roster.
Bears 'expanding' Claypool package, will use WR in different ways
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool played more than expected in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins and should see the field even more Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field. Claypool played 26 snaps against the Dolphins after only having four days with the Bears' playbook. The...
Inside Claypool's education in Bears' complex offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The 26 snaps Chase Claypool played in his Bears debut were more than most expected. The 24-year-old receiver hit the playbook hard and learned as much of the Bears' offense as he could in five days with the help of quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and others.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0