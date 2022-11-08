ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider

​​​​​Editor's Note: "5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer

As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has until Tuesday to do so. Contreras is one of 14 players across MLB to receive a qualifying offer — a...
As offseason begins, Sox' Hahn’s attention turns to trades

The White Sox have their manager in place after officially hiring Pedro Grifol last week. Now comes the hard part: Making sure they have the right players. A number of issues impacted the White Sox in 2022 as they finished .500 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2019, including injuries and underperformance across the roster.
Cubs met with Boras to discuss Correa, Bogaerts

The Cubs met with agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings Tuesday to discuss All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, among other Boras clients, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer. Boras is among a number of agents the Cubs have met with this week with free agency...
Most valuable MLB franchises heading into 2023 season

Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games. Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league that brings in the most revenue and they certainly do not have the highest net worth in baseball.
10 observations: Hawks steal point but lose to Kings in OT

The Blackhawks fell to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. 1. The Blackhawks were severely outplayed during 5-on-5 action, where the scoring chances were 29-9 in favor of the Kings, according to Natural Stat Trick. They stole a point by pushing this game to overtime but Kevin Fiala eventually scored the game-winner with 1.4 seconds left to give Los Angeles the well-deserved second point. It felt inevitable.
Podcast: Are the Hawks coming back down to earth?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss whether the Blackhawks are coming back down to earth following a 2-1 overtime loss to Los Angeles. The guys also talk about how the struggles from other NHL teams could lead to a crowded trade market, GM Kyle Davidson telling ESPN's Emily Kaplan that there have been "zero" trade conversations surrounding Patrick Kane, the potential interest level in Seth Jones, and the three Blackhawks defensemen prospects projected to be on Team Canada's World Juniors roster.
Inside Claypool's education in Bears' complex offense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The 26 snaps Chase Claypool played in his Bears debut were more than most expected. The 24-year-old receiver hit the playbook hard and learned as much of the Bears' offense as he could in five days with the help of quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and others.
