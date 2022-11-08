Read full article on original website
Can You Pet The Dogs In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally out and, based on critic response, it's nearly perfect. The sequel to one of the best games of 2018 builds and improves on its predecessor in almost every way. From story to visuals to combat, the new game surpasses expectations. On top of all that, this new adventure has something else the original didn't have – gloriously cute dogs (well, wolves technically).
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
The Halo Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
"Halo" is a fan-favorite first-person shooter series best known for its revolutionary PvP multiplayer. But that's not to say its single-player and cooperative content isn't also beloved. Throughout the "Halo" series, players have battled through missions against the covenant as Master Chief, Noble 6, and even an ODST. Additionally, these campaigns have their fair share of variety — with different types of action, often including vehicle combat.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
Will Marvel Snap Ever Get PVP Multiplayer?
With how popular "Marvel Snap" has become, players have asked one question again and again: When will the game allow matchmaking with friends? While the card battler already features PvP, some individuals would prefer to take on more familiar enemies in private lobbies than online strangers. Thankfully, developer Second Dinner has plans to grant this particular wish, though perhaps not in the manner players would expect.
How Super Mario World Became The Best-Selling Game For The SNES
"Super Mario World" easily ranks as one of the best "Super Mario" games of all time. After the "Super Mario Bros." trilogy seemingly perfected 2D platforming on the NES, "Super Mario World" was released as a launch title for the SNES, shattering that ceiling. In terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall quality, suddenly so much more was possible in the Mushroom Kingdom.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
Sea Of Thieves: How To Complete The Return Of The Damned Adventure
In "Sea of Thieves," you control a player-created pirate who sails the seas in search of adventure and treasure. "Sea of Thieves" can be played alone, or you can form a party of four with your friends to accompany you in your exploits. Despite being developed by Rare Limited — the same developer responsible for classics such as "Goldeneye 007" and "Donkey Kong" and others — "Sea of Thieves" had a really rocky start when it first arrived to Xbox One and PC in 2018 due to limited content. However, in the years since its release, the pirate adventure has since beefed up in the content department and has cultivated a dedicated fan base.
Does Among Us VR Allow Crossplay?
Despite its status as an indie title with a simple gameplay loop and modest visuals, "Among Us" — developed and self-published by Innersloth — became a huge hit in 2020 after many popular streamers flocked to it, creating a massive word-of-mouth promotion that led to huge player numbers. Capitalizing on this massive success, Innersloth offered an alternate experience by releasing "Among Us VR," a separate game that puts players in the shoes of their armless astronauts and gives them a more immersive first-person perspective.
Why Street Fighter 6 Will Be A Blessing For Button-Mashers
Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.
Call Of Duty Makes Game-Changing Move Against Toxic Players
Toxic gamers are one of the biggest problems in many game communities, players who take things a little bit too seriously — and angrily. In first-person shooters and online competitive games, toxicity usually takes the form of making offensive statements, getting angry at teammates, or raging over an impending loss. Though there is an option to mute voice chat in most "Call of Duty" games, there's never been a way for a player to be fully silenced for everyone. Now, for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and the highly anticipated "Warzone 2.0," a brand-new reporting and punishment feature will allow moderators to ban specific players entirely from using the in-game chat, both via voice and text.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Beat The Final Boss
Since his debut in 1991, "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been on a lot of adventures, but nothing has been quite like the brand-new open-zone RPG experience of "Sonic Frontiers." Many critics have been mixed on the new direction this game is taking, with some finding it to be overly ambitious while others think that it is a great step forward for the franchise. "Frontiers" puts a major focus on exploration, giving the Blue Blur room to really stretch his legs as he runs, jumps, and grinds his way across the Starfall Islands. It isn't all boost ramps and collectibles, however. There are also several massive enemies gamers will have to defeat across this 20-30 hour-long title.
Fans Finally Know The Lobby Size Of Call Of Duty Warzone 2
The release date of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2" is approaching fast. The free-to-play sequel to 2020's "Warzone" promises to usher in a new era for the "Call of Duty" battle royale. "Warzone 2" will launch on November 16 with new gameplay innovations, a new map (Al Mazrah), an overhauled Gulag, and a battle pass. Additionally, gamers are getting a brand-new way to play the game via the new third-person mode. But with all these changes, some may have wondered how many other players they'll be going up against and what the lobby size would be like in "Call of Duty: Warzone 2."
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
How To Unlock The Bozjan Southern Front In Final Fantasy 14
The Bozjan Southern Front is the first in a series of instanced duties that form the staging ground for the "Shadowbringers" relic weapon quests in "Final Fantasy 14." Titled "Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr," this collection of instanced duties offers players unique incentives alongside relic weapon progression like exclusive mounts, cosmetic items, and sizeable EXP rewards. All of the content is set in the besieged country of Bozja and consists of three instanced zones and two in-zone dungeons, unlocked in the order of the Bozjan Southern Front, Castrum Lacus Litore, Delubrum Reginae, Zadnor, and the Dariada.
God Of War Ragnarök: The Best Strategy To Beat Alva
As is true of any "God of War" title, "God of War Ragnarök" is packed with hordes of foes for Kratos to dispatch in angry and violent ways. Some of these foes are fodder for everyone's god of war, while others, specifically bosses, can pose a meatier challenge. One boss that players will find fairly early in their "God of War Ragnarök" playthrough is the light elf Alva.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Great Tusk And Iron Treads Explained
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have been games shrouded in mystery and hints since before they were announced. In fact, there were clues about the games that we all missed before Nintendo announced it, and later previews hid new Pokémon in plain sight for fans. Just over a week before the game's release date, Nintendo released a nearly four-minute video that featured the Paldea region and Ed Sheeran's song "Celestial." The video includes some clips about two specific monsters, and the official Pokémon website explained further.
Everything Added In Marvel Snap's Warriors Of Wakanda Season
Despite being out for less than a month, "Marvel Snap" has already been a huge success for developer Second Dinner and Marvel. Similar to other virtual card games like "Magic: The Gathering" or "Hearthstone," "Marvel Snap" allows players to build up a deck of cards of all their favorite Marvel heroes to battle with others. In addition to impressing most critics, "Marvel Snap" also brought in over $2 million during its launch week despite being a free-to-play title (via Destructoid). And having completed its first season, Second Dinner is now moving on to its next chapter, which is all about "Black Panther."
Small Details Only Big Fans Noticed In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally battled its way onto store shelves, allowing fans around the world to dive into the game. While players go through the game's emotional story and master its combat mechanics, many are enjoying the act of exploring every nook and cranny of the nine realms. The bar for easter eggs in "Ragnarok" has been set pretty high, considering just how many great easter eggs were found in 2018's "God of War." And given how much larger the worlds of "Ragnarok" are than its predecessor, there is plenty of room for players to delve into the many small details hidden by the developers at Sony Santa Monica.
