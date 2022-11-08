Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass Remains Main Catch as Winter Fishing Looms
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Six Orange County teams aiming for CIF boys water polo titles Saturday
CIF finals are Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Six Orange County boys water water polo teams will be out to capture CIF championships Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Top-seeded Portola, making its first appearance in the...
localocnews.com
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 15
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 15. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68230/72. The regular meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Approval of a naming rights donation agreement for the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture...
localocnews.com
Sunday Farmers Market to Return to Del Mar
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Newport Harbor Holds Off JSerra Boys Water Polo Charge in Open Division Championship Thriller
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis Announces Retirement
Jon Lewis, a longtime veteran of the Newport Beach Police Department who rose through the ranks to become chief of police in 2016, has announced his retirement, effective December 31. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of...
localocnews.com
Boy Scouts Troop Hopes to Brighten Marines’ Christmas with Holiday Cards
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Stapleton, Weigand, Grant and Kleiman Appear Headed for Victory in Newport Beach City Council Races
Newport Beach residents went to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to vote on a handful of local city council races as well as Newport-Mesa Unified School District board members, state representatives, U.S. representatives and other key political races. Eight candidates are vying for seats in Districts 1, 3, 4...
localocnews.com
South Coast Repertory’s Beloved ‘A Christmas Carol’ Returns Nov. 26 – Dec. 24
There is no more time-honored and cherished holiday tradition in Orange County than South Coast Repertory’s “A Christmas Carol.”. Adapted from the Charles Dickens classic story by Jerry Patch, “A Christmas Carol” has found a home at SCR for more than four decades. SCR Founding Artist...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Film Festival Announces 2022 Award Winners
The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced its 2022 Awards, including Audience Awards and Jury Awards. The 23rd edition of the festival was held October 13-20, 2022, showcasing over 350 films from around the world. During its eight-day run, the festival hosted red carpet premieres, nightly special events, live music performances and compelling conversations with filmmakers.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Santa Ana Valley’s turn-around season ends with loss in quarterfinals
Santa Ana Valley running back Mario Trujillo runs for a gain during the second quarter of the CIF Division 12 quarterfinal game against Hueneme. Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Hueneme High School of Oxnard scored three second-half touchdowns to break a tie game and went on to...
localocnews.com
An SAPD Police Oversight Commission will be considered again at the next City Council meeting
The agenda for the Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Santa Ana City Council meeting is available. The agenda includes:. Second reading of an ordinance establishing a Police Oversight Commission. Consider a recommendation of the Community Development Commission to dissolve the Downtown Santa Ana Business Improvement District (BID) or levy a business...
localocnews.com
Orange Runs Through San Juan Hills Football in CIF-SS Quarterfinals
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
San Clemente High Students Hope to Sell Shirts to Fund Suicide Prevention Resources
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Rotary Club Plans to Distribute Thanksgiving Meals to Marine and Needy Families
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Westminster police officers made a meth bust after a vehicle stop
Yesterday alert Westminster patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Newland/Hazard for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, it was discovered the driver was on probation. The vehicle was searched and 87 grams (3 ounces) of methamphetamine was located inside the passenger’s purse. The passenger...
localocnews.com
Capo Unified Trustees Take No Action on Controversial Charter School Proposal
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
The CEO of the Bowers Museum, Dr. Peter C. Keller, has passed away
Shocking news broke tonight as we found out that Dr. Peter C. Keller, the CEO of the Bowers Museum, has suddenly passed away. Keller led the Bowers for over three decades. Apparently his last day on this planet was spent preparing the Bowers for a new exhibit that Keller was very proud of: Guo Pei: Art of Couture. Keller then had dinner with his wife. And then he was gone.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Last second field goal lifts Northwood into CIF playoff semifinals
Northwood’s Karim Yowkeem (No. 5) and Danial Kamel celebrate the game-winning field goal by Yowkeem Friday night as time expired. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Northwood High School placekicker Karim Towkeem made the most of a second chance Friday night, drilling a game winning 21-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Timberwolves to a 17-14 victory over No. 3 seeded Grand Terrace in the quarterfinals of the CIF Division 8 playoffs at Irvine Stadium.
Comments / 0