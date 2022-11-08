ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to track your ballot in Pennsylvania

By George Stockburger
(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted.

Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been more than one million returned, according to data released on November 4.

Approximately 68% of the ballots requested were from registered Democrats and 70% of those ballots returned are from registered Democrats.

About 75% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans have returned their ballots, while 64% of registered third-party voters have returned theirs.

Pennsylvania voters who use a mail-in or absentee ballot can track their ballot’s status on the PA Voter Services website.

Voters can fill in their full name, date of birth, and the county they’re registered to vote in to see a timeline for their ballot. The website will show the following steps your ballot has followed:

  • Date of when the ballot application was received
  • Date of when the application was processed
  • Date of when the ballot was mailed
  • Date of when the ballot was received by the county.

The website will then show a status that will show the last known status of where the ballot request stands.

Once the ballot is received, the website will say your vote is “recorded.” According to the Department of State, this means your ballot is received.

If a voter provides an email address in their ballot application, they will receive a notification whether their vote is counted. This will show up as whether the ballot is approved or canceled.

The deadline for counties to receive applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on November 1 and the deadline for a ballot to be returned is November 8 at 8 p.m.

Voters can call may call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) for more information.

