WVNews
Literacy Volunteers of Marion Co., West Virginia, opens "little library" at Middletown Commons
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, in partnership with the national nonprofit Little Free Library, unveiled two new “little libraries” at the Middletown Commons last week, which officials hope will spur interest in reading among children and adults alike. The two Middletown...
WVNews
Birth announcements
PHILLIPS — A daughter, Eden Grace Phillips, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born Oct. 28, 2022, to Caitlin Yankovich and Dylan Phillips of Thornton. Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Don Wilson, Grafton. Paternal grandparents are Michele and Jamie Phillips, Thornton. Great-grandparents are Diane Tribbey and Patrick Tribbey, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jimmie Phillips, West Virginia, Carolyn Bolyard and Jeff Bolyard, Taylor County, Sharon Swick, Taylor County.
WVNews
Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster, formerly of Greensburg, PA. and Gallipolis, OH., passed away November 4, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born November 1,1924, in Merrimac, KY. to the late Anna (Bragg) and Anderson J. "AJ" Spaulding. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Dan J., 6 brothers and sisters, Edward, Zeffie, Millard, Geraldine, Elmer Lee, and Arnold “Gene” and by her 2 dash hounds, Fritz and Maggie.
WVNews
Apartment fire claims life of Clarksburg (West Virginia) man
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The unidentified remains of an adult male were discovered while Clarksburg and Bridgeport firefighters were responding to an apartment fire Sunday morning. According to the Harrison/Taylor 911 supervisor, reports of black smoke were reported in the area of 1305 Van Buren St. at 8:49...
WVNews
Casey Legg’s walk-off lifts WVU to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fate rested on the foot of a placekicker who never played high school football. A soccer player in his days at Cross Lanes Christian, Casey Legg walked on to the Mountaineer football team in 2018 and has steadily developed into one of the best placekickers in school history. He’s made 39 of 47 field goals (83%) in his career and is a perfect 13 of 13 so far this season.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
— William Andrew Swiger, 53, Grantsville, and Paula Sue Turner, 50, Clarksburg. — Ronald Edward Millson, 70, Lost Creek, and Janice Sue Stout, 61, Lost Creek.
WVNews
Glenville State rallies past West Virginia Wesleyan; Fairmont State, Alderson Broaddus fall
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State Pioneers scored the final 14 points of the game to knock off the upset-minded West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats, 27-14, at Morris Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the final week of the Mountain East Conference regular season. Glenville State (7-4, 6-4 MEC)...
WVNews
Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
WVNews
15 drives to the 2nd round: Breaking down Bridgeport's win over Cabell Midland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With two teams as run-oriented as Bridgeport and Cabell Midland matching wits (and lines) at Wayne Jamison Field, possessions were at a premium. Fifteen drives and 54 points later, it was the Tribe continuing their streak of advancing to the second round in every...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of the past few days. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
